Utah man accused of killing 2 dogs while on drugs

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele man is now facing charges after police say he killed two dogs while high. Marcus Michael Fritz, 32, was charged with cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

According to court documents, on April 5, Tooele City officers were called to the 1600 block of North Ashlin Court regarding an intoxicated person. Police say Fritz's wife, who also admitted to being high on LSD, claimed her husband was acting weird and threatening to kill himself.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Fritz's wife, who told them that she and her husband had taken LSD. She reported that her husband had shot their dogs and she was unsure of their condition.

Police called Fritz's phone, trying to find out what was happening. Officers say that when they asked about the dogs that Marcus started crying.

Officers were able to convince Marcus to come outside and took him into custody without incident. When police searched the home, they found a 9mm pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, 8 9mm casings, 1 shotgun casing, 2 shotgun magazines, and two dogs with what appeared to be bullet-sized wounds.

Investigators also noted there were several holes they believed to be from bullets throughout the home's floor and ceiling.