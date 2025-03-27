Utah man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing Panguitch High student and coach

PANGUITCH, Utah — The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 76-year-old Utah man after he allegedly sexually abused a Panguitch High School student and coach. Allen Wayne Miller was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, police were called to Panguitch High by the school's principal on Wednesday. When the officer and principal spoke, the school administrator told investigators that a member of the sports staff and a student had come forward alleging Allen Miller had forcibly grabbed them.

The student told police that on Christmas Eve, she was caroling at Miller's home when he approached her and made a hugging motion. The student says that during the hug, Miller grabbed her right breast.

The coach told a similar story to police, saying that at the softball game on Tuesday, she was at the concessions stand when Miller approached her. According to the coach, Miller attempted to do the same thing that the student described. However, the coach told police she had to forcibly remove Miller's hand from her neck.

Investigators say they spoke with multiple other alleged victims of Miller during their investigation.

When authorities would interview Miller, they claim he requested to be able to confront the alleged victims directly.

Allen Wayne Miller was arrested on Wednesday and faces a forcible sexual abuse charge.