Utah man arrested for allegedly trying to trespass at elementary school while intoxicated

WASHINGTON, Utah — A Utah man is now facing charges of public intoxication and disrupting the operation of a school after police say he tried to climb the fence of Coral Canyon Elementary School with his son while intoxicated. Lance Atwood Koch, 38, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the Coral Canyon Elementary school resource officer alerted officials to the reports of a disorderly and intoxicated man on school grounds. This was during the day when children and staff were present.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Koch arguing with another officer and allegedly swearing in front of the children. Lance told officers that he was walking with his son when his son wanted to play with the other children. However, Lance's son is in preschool and wasn't allowed to be at the Coral Canyon at the time.

Lance Koch, according to officers, jumped up on an electrical box and placed his son over the fence before trying to climb over himself. When school administrators confronted him, Lance started to yell and curse at them.

Due to Lance's actions and vulgar language, the school had to adjust where students were allowed during their lunch hour.

Lance Koch could now face charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass upon school property, and disrupting the operation of a school.