Utah man faces felony arson charges following field fire in Tooele City

TOOELE CITY, Utah — A 59-year-old Utah man is facing arson charges following a fire in a Tooele City field Saturday. Stephen Page May was arrested on Saturday shortly after the fire began.

According to court documents, the fire started at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. While an officer with the Tooele City Police Department was in the area of 1266 North Main, he spotted a man, May, who he recognized walking away from the fire and looking back at it.

When the officer spoke with May, he asked about how the fire started, and after a short conversation, May admitted to having started the fire on purpose. Court documents didn't state why the fire was started.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to 22 acres, and no structures were damaged by it. Police do report that some residents at a nearby nursing home had to be transported away due to the smoke.

Stephen Page May is being held without bail.