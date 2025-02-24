Utah man in custody after allegedly threatening New York City synagogues

NEW YORK — A Utah man is in custody after his arrest for allegedly making online threats targeting Jewish synagogues in New York City.

Luis Ramirez, 23, is currently in the Hudson County (N.J.) Jail after his Feb. 14 arrest and is awaiting extradition back to Utah.

Ramirez was apprehended near the Lincoln Tunnel after Port Authority Police officers received information about his involvement in the threats against Manhattan synagogues.

WNBC reports Ramirez made online threats to kill Jewish people while driving from Utah to New York. Police were able to track Ramirez as he made his way toward the East Coast and apprehended him as he approached the tunnel from the New Jersey side.

While on his way to New York, WABC reports that Ramirez was stopped in Kansas City where he was found to have a firearm. Police found no weapons in Ramirez's vehicle when he was stopped in New Jersey.

According to WNBC, Ramirez was believed to be headed to the Central Synagogue in Manhattan, although an official told the station that he did not directly threaten the specific place of worship, only that he might go there.