Utah man threatens to hang judge 'until dead' on claims of treason

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A previously charged Utah County man is facing a new charge after allegedly threatening to hang a judge who he believed had committed treasonous acts.

Elijah Nehemiah Madden was already facing two felonies and a misdemeanor on unrelated charges from 2022 when he filed a motion over the summer titled, "Motion for Removal of a Judge for reason of TREASON."

As part of his motion, Madden warned the judge that if they failed to "timely move to protect and defend the constitution of the united states (sic) and honor your oath of office, you are subject to the capital felony treason."

Madden warned the judge's punishment "upon conviction" would be for them to be "taken by posse to the nearest busy intersection and hung at high noon, hung by the neck until dead ... the body to remain in state till dusk as an example to any who take his 'oath of office' lightly..."

While Madden filed the motion in August, he was charged Thursday with Influencing, Impeding or Retaliating against a Judge.