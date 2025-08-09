Human remains found near West Valley City pond identified as man who went missing in 2017

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officials confirm the remains found near a West Valley City pond belong to Justin Hooiman, who was reported missing in 2017.

On March 26, an investigation began after human remains were found near a golf course near 4220 Lake Park Boulevard.

Justin Hooiman's last date of contact was November 20, 2017 who went missing in Salt Lake City.

Family hopes to find SLC man missing for 4 years

At that time, Hooiman was staying at the Fortitude Treatment Center and made arrangements to meet his mother for lunch, but never showed up. It was believed at the time that Hooiman has problems with others at the halfway home and that it was unusual for him to disappear.