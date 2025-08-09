Utah families get ready to get back to school with fresh haircuts

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — It’s an annual rite of back-to-school time, a fresh haircut for the new school year.

“It sneaks up on you,” said Leslie Warner. “You know you have summer; you’re just trying to keep the kiddos entertained, and all of a sudden August first hits and it’s like, it’s back to school.”

Warner, a hair stylist, is the owner of three Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids locations including the one FOX 13 News paid a visit in Taylorsville. She said, this is her busiest time of year.

“We’re booking about every 15 minutes, and trying to still make sure my staff still gets lunch breaks. We’re doing our best to accommodate everybody.”

Three boys from the Rogers family, three-year old Chris, six-year-old Alex and eight-year-old Lliam, all had their hair tidied up — before classes start next Wednesday at Calvin Smith Elementary.

“I think it sets up their confidence getting them to feel good, look good, just gets them ready to start the new year with a good start,” said the boys’ mom, Jani Rogers

Fellow Calvin Smith Elementary parent Kristina Huston agreed.

In fact, since her seven-year-old son Elliott deals with ADHD, she said when this time of year rolls around and he gets a haircut, it helps him realize the new school year is here.

“He gets his haircut, he knows that next week we’re going back to school,” said Huston.

“He has a routine that he has to follow, and I think it’s important to give him clues with his transitions,” said Huston.

And of course, some customers are fussier than others. Liam Rogers never takes any hair gel.

“Cause it gets sticky, I don’t like it,” said Liam.

For Warner, a parent herself, she said she finds her work more rewarding when the new school year is on the horizon.

“I love hearing the excitement that the kids have for that first day, and especially when you have those clients that you’ve seen for years,” said Warner

Naturally, it’s always rewarding when the client is thrilled with the cut.

“You like it?” Huston asked her son Elliott.

“I like it,” replied Elliott.