With increase in search and rescues, officials encourage communication tools 

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — During the summer months, many Utahns want to go out and recreate, but officials say search and rescue calls increase as a result.

It may have some residents wondering what their resources are when it comes to staying safe in remote areas.

When you need to call for help and don’t have cell service, Sergeant Dallin Turner with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said iPhones 14 and up have a tool to get you out of trouble.

“You can't make calls, you can't send photos or anything like that, but you can send text messages, not just to 911 but you can send them to anybody,” Turner said.

The phones have a way of connecting you by satellite, giving you the opportunity to send a text.

Turner said he’s used the tool many times.

“Each of our search and rescue trucks that our sergeants drive are now equipped with Starlink. So now we kind of have that system,” Turner said, "up until before that was kind of our way of doing is just okay, we got satellite messaging through iPhones.”

To access the service:



open settings in your iPhone

scroll down to Emergency SOS

Click on the demo

The demo will show you where to move to connect to the satellite

Have a clear view above you

Wait for it to turn green

Proceed to send text messages

If you don’t have an iPhone or have an older model, Michael Finger from Salt Lake County Search and Rescue said there are other options.

“One of the cheapest things to start with is just something simple like just a whistle,” Finger said, "another one is something like a Motorola type talk about radio. I think you can get them off amazon.”

“Garmin also makes what's called an inReach Mini. It's a little small GPS tracker, but it also has messaging capabilities too. You can set some emergency numbers into it,” Turner said.

Communication is not just the only concern, Finger said there are other things you need to do to prepare especially with unexpected temperature changes.

“Even in the middle of summer, something warm, you know, a sweater, something you can throw on, lights, a map or GPS type device or something for your phone, water and food,” Finger said.

Officials encourage you to always tell someone where you’re going.

“A lot of people will give their friends or family a window. Hey, I plan to be home by six, but if you don't hear from me by eight, then you maybe should start worrying,” Turner said.

Officials said the best things you can send in a text is your location, any kind of landmarks you’ve passed, and what kind of injuries you’ve sustained.