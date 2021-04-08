Utah office of U.S. Marshals Service warns of phone scam targeting residents

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Utah issued a warning Thursday regarding a phone scam targeting state residents.

According to the office, this version of the scam alerts victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest, and to avoid being placed in jail, they should meet with a fake deputy and pay them cash.

The scammers use real names of Federal Judges and locations within Utah to make their activities appear legitimate.

Officials with the Marshals Service say they don't collect cash fines, and if they did contact a resident, it would be to arrange a surrender.

“Scammers have once again taken the opportunity to tug on the fears our citizens. They may also be getting more aggressive, understanding that many Americans have just received a stimulus payment. Do not under any circumstance pay cash to anyone posing as a Deputy U.S Marshal,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah Matthew D. Harris.

If you believe you have been the victim of this scam, the U.S. Marshals Services advises residents to call the Salt Lake City office at 801-524-5693.