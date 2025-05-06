Utah one of 5 states involved in largest DEA bust in US history

LAYTON, Utah — Nearly $800,000 in currency was seized in Layton during a DEA bust in which Utah was one of five states involved in a record-breaking operation conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The operation, in which 16 people were arrested, focused on the Sinaloa drug cartel and saw a record amount of fentanyl, cash, firearms and vehicles seized in Utah, New Mexico, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.

In Utah, approximately $780,000 in U.C. currency was apprehended, along with a Dodge TRX Mammoth valued at approximately $150,000.

Overall, three million fentanyl pills and 72 pounds of methamphetamine were seized.

The leader of the drug trafficking organization, Heriberto Salazar Amaya, and most of the others arrested were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Amaya also faces three additional immigration-related charges: illegal reentry after deportation, hiring an unauthorized alien, and conspiracy to harbor unauthorized aliens.

“Our communities are safer today because of the tireless dedication and coordination among federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison for the District of New Mexico. “By dismantling one of the largest and most dangerous fentanyl trafficking organizations in U.S. history, we have removed millions of lethal doses from our streets and sent a clear message: those who profit from poisoning our citizens will be held accountable.