Utah prisoner charged with manslaughter for fellow inmate's death

GUNNISON, Utah — A man serving time in prison for previous offenses has been charged with killing a fellow inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

Cleo Kyle Cheney, 42, was charged Monday with manslaughter, a 2nd-degree felony.

Court documents list the offense date as Aug. 28, 2022 — the day 62-year-old Ted Davey was found dead at the Gunnison prison. The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX 13 News that Cheney's manslaughter charge was for Davey's death.

Shortly after Davey's death, which the UDC said at the time was being investigated as a homicide, his daughter told FOX 13 News that his cellmate had been stealing items that he ordered from the prison commissary, which led to fights.

Davey had requested to be moved, but to no avail. Families of other inmates told Davey’s family that his cellmate strangled him. Results of his autopsy have not been released publicly, nor were there any details in court documents on the manner of Davey's death or specifics about Cheney's alleged actions.

Davey was just days from being released on parole when he was allegedly killed. He was serving time for driving under the influence convictions.

Cheney was serving time for convictions of robbery and theft.