Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Utah teen facing DUI charges following deadly crash that killed 16-year-old

file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (2).JPG
Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle
file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (2).JPG
Posted
and last updated

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — An 18-year-old has been arrested following a Tooele County crash that killed another teenager over the weekend.

Jaxon Douglas-David Wood was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol following the Sunday morning incident when troopers were called out to State Route 36 for a single-vehicle crash. When UHP arrived on the scene, troopers found Wood standing next to a Tooele County Sheriff's Deputy who was performing CPR on another person.

According to arrest documents, troopers believe a truck driven by Wood left its lane of travel and veered off to the side of the road. Both Wood and the 16-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle during the accident.

The 16-year-old, who has yet to be identified, was declared dead on the scene.

In a field sobriety test, Wood's Blood Alcohol Content registered a .18.

Wood told investigators that he and the passenger had been at a bonfire and each drank a couple of beers. First responders also said Wood told them he was driving 85 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

When police searched the vehicle, they found several open alcohol containers as well as a THC vape.

Wood is being held without bail and faces charges of driving under the influence, automobile homicide, speeding, reckless driving, and others.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere