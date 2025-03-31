Utah teen facing DUI charges following deadly crash that killed 16-year-old

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — An 18-year-old has been arrested following a Tooele County crash that killed another teenager over the weekend.

Jaxon Douglas-David Wood was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol following the Sunday morning incident when troopers were called out to State Route 36 for a single-vehicle crash. When UHP arrived on the scene, troopers found Wood standing next to a Tooele County Sheriff's Deputy who was performing CPR on another person.

According to arrest documents, troopers believe a truck driven by Wood left its lane of travel and veered off to the side of the road. Both Wood and the 16-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle during the accident.

The 16-year-old, who has yet to be identified, was declared dead on the scene.

In a field sobriety test, Wood's Blood Alcohol Content registered a .18.

Wood told investigators that he and the passenger had been at a bonfire and each drank a couple of beers. First responders also said Wood told them he was driving 85 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

When police searched the vehicle, they found several open alcohol containers as well as a THC vape.

Wood is being held without bail and faces charges of driving under the influence, automobile homicide, speeding, reckless driving, and others.