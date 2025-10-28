Utah woman sentenced for $2.7M Medicaid fraud and public assistance scam

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman has been sentenced to 364 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,698,488.95 by a judge in the Third District Court.

Lillian Kaye Simiskey pleaded guilty to one count of Pattern of Unlawful Activity, one count of Tax Evasion, and one count of Public Assistance Fraud.

According to the Office of the Utah Attorney General, in February 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services, Licensing Division, referred a case to the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Division at the Utah Attorney General's office.

That case alleged that a Medicaid provider, Measures of Affect Theoretically Relative (MATR), had submitted claims to Medicaid for services that were not provided by qualified professionals and were documented in a fraudulent manner.

MATR was a behavioral health company offering substance use disorder treatment. MATR had a residential treatment center in Mt. Pleasant and multiple offices across the state.

Prosecutors claimed Simiskey was a member of the board and administrator within MATR. According to officials, she and two other individuals were responsible for submitting claims to Medicaid for services allegedly provided by MATR. From March 11, 2019 through June 8, 2022, detectives claim over 7,700 claims were submitted, resulting in over $12.9 million being paid to MATR in Medicaid funds.

Officials say that none of these services would have been paid in the Utah Medicaid program had they known that the services were being provided by unqualified individuals and that falsified information had been entered into medical records.

The Medicaid Fraud Division's investigation also allegedly uncovered evidence of tax fraud and public assistance fraud.

Investigators say that Simiskey evaded State tax liabilities by failing to file some personal tax returns and misstating her income on others. For those offenses, Simiskey was ordered to pay restitution of $59,044.

Additionally, detectives say that Simiskey received public assistance benefits for herself by failing to properly report her employment and income from MATR. Officials say that fraud resulted in the loss of $39,444.95.

According to prosecutors, Simiskey at the time was the second-highest-paid worker at MATR and received compensation of over $1.7 million from January 2019 through July 2022. This, while officials say she received public assistance benefits and failed to pay required taxes.

“When fraud like this occurs, Medicaid recipients do not receive the services they need. Many of the patients in this case were court-ordered to receive substance abuse treatment, but unbeknownst to judges and probation officers, they did not receive services from qualified providers,” Kaye Lynn Wootton, Director of the Medicaid Fraud Division, said. “Additionally, Medicaid fraud wastes taxpayer money and limits the resources available for some of the most needy individuals in our State.”

A restitution hearing for Simiskey is scheduled for January 13, 2026, where officials will evaluate Simiskey's financial declaration and establish a payment schedule for restitution payments.