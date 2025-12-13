Utes fans react to Kyle Whittingham stepping down as head football coach

SALT LAKE CITY — After 21 years of being the head football coach at the University of Utah, Kyle Whittingham announced stepping down on Friday.

Fans, like Jason Romero, at the University of Utah campus, said they will miss Coach Whittingham.

"Kind of surprising because he’s been a coach for so long,” said Romero.

Kyle Whittingham to step down as Utah head coach after bowl game

He was at the campus store on Friday to buy merch and decorations for their home while they watch the Las Vegas Bowl game against Nebraska on New Year’s Eve.

“You kind of just got used to him being there, and he’s been a coach since I was really little,” he added.

He said he hopes the change in coaching staff line up does not hurt their chances of winning games next season.

"I think it’s really big for the program now, now that we're in the Big 12 and everything, it’s a really big change,” Romero said.

"So for him to just step down, it’s going to be a major impact on the football team, the relationship they had with Whittingham, and it just won’t be the same, because it’s Coach Whittingham,” said Cheikh Sylla, a freshman at the University of Utah.

People on campus told FOX 13 News they think they could see differences with a new coach.

"He made that energy for Utah Football,” Sylla added. “And with him stepping down, and with a new guy, hopefully we trust him, but it might not be Whittingham."

"I do think it’s definitely important to like make sure the team is fully cohesive when like the new head of a team comes in,” said Hazel Hunt, a freshman.

Over these three decades of coaching in Salt Lake City, the University said Coach Whittingham led Utah to two Rose Bowls, three conference championships and an undefeated season in 2008. And fans hope this change is for the best.

"What everyone’s trying to achieve is a national championship, so we're hoping that that coach can bring that for the team,” added Sylla.

"We could be in the playoffs next year, but at the same time, we love Kyle,” said Romero.