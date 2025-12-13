Tooele couple's makeshift food pantry grows in unexpected ways

TOOELE, Utah — In October, after Hunter and Sara Mecham learned that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits could be disrupted during the federal government shutdown, they started a food pantry in their driveway for their Tooele neighbors in need.

What was the difference in their pantry? One simple rule: no barriers.

“We wanted to create a way for people to get food without any barriers. There’s no sign-up, no application, no waiting. As long as someone can come here, they can grab what they need,” said Hunter Mecham.

What started as a small effort in their community quickly grew beyond their expectations. The pantry provides boxed meals, soups, canned goods, and household items.

“It’s been inspiring to see how much the community cares, and to see local businesses put donation boxes in their places,” said Mecham.

One of those businesses is Tooele Motor Company, which joined the effort shortly after the pantry opened, according to their Business Development Center Director, Dayton Marek.

“I believe it started during the government shutdown when the SNAP program and other assistance went away,” said Marek. “It’s awesome to be part of a community that wants to help others.”

Marek shared how it’s been uplifting to watch customers and employees donate to their neighbors in need. Donation boxes at Tooele Motor Company are expected to remain in place at least through Christmas, and possibly longer.

Mecham shared that they are grateful for all the businesses providing space for donations and that they welcome contributions from anyone in the community.

“If you’re local and want to donate, we’ll take anything that’s nonperishable. We’d love to take everybody’s items and give back wherever we can,” said Marek.

The pantry is a good reminder: small acts of service can have a big impact.

“Help your neighbors. It’s actually a lot easier than you’d think. All you have to do is just do it,” said Mecham.