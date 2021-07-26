Watch
Victim dies in Salt Lake City hit-and-run crash

Salt Lake City Police Department
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 14:10:43-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say a person was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. near 551 West and 300 South. Nearby officers responding to an unrelated call heard the collision and raced to assist, but the unidentified victim died at the scene.

According to police, the victim was a pedestrian and not driving another vehicle. A description of the vehicle involved in the accident was not immediately made available.

Officials say 300 South between 500-600 West will remain closed for several hours during the investigation into the crash. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

