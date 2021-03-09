VIDEO: Utah man sentenced for reckless driving posted to YouTube

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah. — A Davis County man caught on YouTube driving recklessly on Interstate 15 was finally sentenced to 180 days in jail last week.

Matthew Mitchell, 29, was arrested in June 2019 after the Utah Highway Patrol used videos from his YouTube account as evidence against him.

In May 2019, UHP received an email complaining about a reckless driver on Interstate 15 in the Davis County area who then uploaded the dashcam video to YouTube.

Reckless driving YouTuber

One video showed Mitchell following a Chevrolet Impala at an unsafe distance. Mitchell then swerves around the Impala and speeds up before crossing multiple lanes.

Police said Mitchell passed 13 vehicles in about 20 seconds over a mile of southbound I-15 near the Hill Field Road exit in Layton, Utah.

Court documents said Mitchell's YouTube channel contained multiple videos depicting his reckless driving while he commented.

In other videos, Mitchell was seen passing cars in the median on the highway, passing cars on the right shoulder, using right turn lanes to go straight through an intersection and crossing the double white HOV lane lines.

UHP reviewed sixteen videos found on the YouTube account during their investigation.

Mitchell was sentenced March 2 to 180 days in jail for all three misdemeanor reckless driving charges. However, the three concurrent sentences had 177 days suspended, so Mitchell will only serve three days.

Mitchell was also ordered to pay $2,040 in fines and perform 100 hours of community service. He was also placed on probation for 12 months.