West Valley City couple charged with child torture placed locks on fridge, pantries

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City couple is facing child torture charges over their alleged treatment of their 5-year-old daughter, whose weight was that of an 18-month-old, according to medical professionals.

The child's father and stepmother, who FOX 13 News is not naming to protect the identity of the girl, were arrested Monday on one count each of Child Torture.

According to court documents, the 5-year-old victim, identified in documents as "R.C.", was brought to the hospital due to her inability to gain weight. She was later admitted when it was found that her heart rate was extremely low.

At the time of the hospitalization, R.C. lived with her biological father, stepmother, and two other children.

After being fed at the hospital, police said, "There were signs of electrolyte levels consistent with refeeding syndrome," which is when a patient who has been malnourished begins eating again.

It was noted that R.C. suffered from a developmental delay, potentially from a lack of nutrition for brain development, and at the time of her hospital admission, she was unable to speak in full sentences.

R.C. lived with the family inside a one-bedroom West Valley City apartment, where she allegedly slept on the floor. Her father told police that he had placed locks on the apartment's refrigerator, freezers, trash, and pantries to prevent his daughter from stealing food.

The father claimed that R.C. was given adult portions but would continually eat frozen food and sneak food from the trash.

At the beginning of R.C.'s hospital treatment, Safe and Healthy Families shared how she would hide food, but over time, would offer her food to others and leave leftovers on the plate. During the hospital stay, R.C. was fed a normal toddler diet and steadily gained weight.

The Utah Division of Child and Family Services removed R.C. from the West Valley City home and placed her with a foster family, where she started showing signs of development and began to talk while in their care.

Officials claimed R.C. didn't show signs of overeating habits that the guardians had mentioned.