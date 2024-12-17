West Valley City Police work to find suspect in convenience store attack

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department is working to find a man who they believe attacked a convenience store employee on Sunday.

Felicia Turner works at the Family Dollar on South Redwood Road.

"It's just a normal Sunday for us, you know, we were just putting out our ad set, doing normal stuff," said Turner.

She said that all changed just before 10 a.m.

"He came up to my register, he bought some candy with an EBT card, he wanted to get cash back, I told him you couldn't get cash back on EBT, he insisted that he wanted to try again," said Turner.

Turner told FOX 13 News on Monday that after reiterating to the man that he couldn't get cash off the card, he became irate. She says he started to leave the store with a soda in his hand.

"That's when he threw that soda bottle directly at me and hit my chest," said Turner. "Next thing I know he's flying through my door there and kicking me punching me, and luckily there were some other customers there, they helped, you know, get him to leave the store."

Turner said they called 911 and police arrived at the store within minutes.

While she says she didn't go to the hospital on Sunday, she got checked out by a doctor on Monday.

"Got a chest X-ray, found out that bottle actually fractured my sternum. Everything else is just, you know, basic bumps and bruises from being hit," said Turner. "My back is sore, my hip is sore and he punched me in my face."

On Monday, West Valley City police told FOX 13 News that the incident is under investigation. They said they believe the suspect is possibly transient.

"I've never been attacked, I've never even been in a real fight besides with my brother, so, yeah, it was absolutely terrifying," said Turner.

Police went on to say they believe they have identified the man, but they have not located him at this time.