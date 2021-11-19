Watch
West Valley City student taken into custody after bringing weapon to school

Posted at 11:50 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 13:58:09-05

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A student at Valley Junior High School in West Valley City was taken into custody Friday after bringing a weapon to school.

In a letter sent to families, the Granite School District said it received reports from other students that another student had a weapon. School officials and police were able to take the student into custody without incident.

The district said no threats were made against other students or the school, and that no lockdown procedures were put in place.

School continued to proceed as normal.

