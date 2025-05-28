Why police went into the wrong home while searching for the victim in stabbing attack

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in southern Utah have confirmed to FOX 13 News that they accidentally broke into the wrong home during a search for the victim of a stabbing attack last week. St. George Police Department says they are now working with the residents of the home to make it right.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Saturday at around 2:00 a.m., they were called to the area near 1287 West Shadow Point Drive after neighbors reported a woman covered in blood running from door to door.

When police arrived in the area, they began searching for the victim and according to the department, officers breached a door they believed the victim was behind due to it having blood on it.

However, when officers breached the door, they were alerted by others that the victim had been found. The St. George Police Department tells FOX 13 News, "Officer secured the house, the house was unoccupied at the time and St. George City is working with the family to make it right."

The victim told officers that she had been stabbed by 72-year-old Keith Dee Johnson, whom she had been caring for as part of her job with a caregiving service.

Officers made contact with the victim's manager, who provided the address where Johnson lived. Upon arrival, they found the front door open, with blood on the front of the building, and within the front room. Johnson was located on the second floor. When officers were taking him into custody, Johnson violently resisted, saying "she attacked me" unprompted.

Officers also note that Johnson was found with several packed bags, they believe were going to be used to hide.