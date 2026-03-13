'Strongest Town' finalist Ivins advances to Elite Eight competition

IVINS, Utah — A southern Utah suburb is moving on to the Elite Eight of a March Madness-style competition between cities.

Ivins has advanced to the Elite Eight of the Annual Strong Towns contest, which celebrates communities built for long-term resilience in transportation, housing, and finances.

The city of 12,100 is now one of just 8 towns left in the running, competing against communities from across North America.

Created by the city-planning think tank Strong Towns, the contest works like the NCAA Tournament with online votes narrowing 16 finalists down to a Final Four, then to a champion.

Ivins will next face Madison, Wisconsin, in a head-to-head matchup.

People can vote online here next week to decide whether Ivins or Madison advances to the Final Four.

The competition spotlights cities that build community through safety, public spaces, and smart planning — and Ivins has built a track record of unconventional civic choices.

Long-standing water-saving ordinances earned the city a Governor's honor for the lowest per capita water use in Utah. Street lights are dimmed and point downward to preserve the night sky.

The city has roundabouts in place of traffic signals, and residents voted together on a plan for future growth.

Ivins is also home to Tuacahn Amphitheater, Kayenta Arts, the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, and a medical school.