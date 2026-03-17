Rising gas prices aren't deterring off-road enthusiasts in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah — Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane is still drawing off-roaders despite rising fuel costs, with those who ride saying the hobby is too important to give up.

Rising gas prices have changed the way many people travel, but for off-road enthusiasts at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, the dunes are still calling — and they're answering.

AAA reports that unleaded fuel prices in southern Utah have climbed 80 cents a gallon since the war with Iran began. But for regulars at Sand Hollow, that's not enough to keep them off the trails.

Mike Smith, a retiree and avid off-roader, has been riding the popular courses at Sand Hollow with his wife in his 5-gallon UTV — a machine he calls "Sidekick" — since he bought it in 2011.

"Well, they hurt, sure. They do hurt, but we'll keep going. We don't go that much," Smith said.

When asked how often he actually goes out, his answer told a different story.

"As much as we can," Smith said.

Meanwhile, Mike and Deb, with their son and a UTV they named “Animal” after the Muppet, echoed that sentiment, saying the couple would rather adjust their budget than give up the hobby.

"We would rather budget and come have fun. This is a habit," Deb said.

That habit — whether it's ATVs, UTVs, or OTVs — appears to be shared widely among the off-roading community at Sand Hollow. A manager at Sand Hollow Rentals told me off-camera that they haven't seen any effect from rising fuel costs, with no decline in customers and no need to raise their own prices.

In fact, the park is expecting a big weekend ahead. The annual Matt's Off Road Takeover is coming up, and record heat is expected that could approach triple digits for the first time ever in March in southwest Utah — conditions that should draw even more visitors to Sand Hollow's beaches.

For Mike, Deb, and their son — an off-roading family from St. George — proximity and passion make the decision easy.

"If we've got like an hour or two to spare being so close, we'll come out and go for a quick zip, suck in the sunshine. The boy's still out of school for spring break for today," Mike and Deb said.

And even if prices climb higher, Deb made clear where the family stands.

"Gas can be $8 a gallon and we will still come," Deb said.

Mike put it simply.

"It's a little more to go out, but you take the good with the bad, and if it's a little bad right now, we still play," Smith said.