Woman arrested for sexual battery, assault on flight out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was taken into custody and arrested after she allegedly sexually assaulted a Delta employee on a flight out of Salt Lake City International Airport.

Cody Sierra Marie Bryne, 31, faces numerous charges, including Sexual Battery, Assault and Public Intoxication.

Bryne was boarding a flight from Salt Lake City to Portland on Wednesday when she refused to move from the aisle of the airplane after being directed to do so multiple times. When Bryne did move, she allegedly pushed a Delta employee into a seat with her shoulder.

Following the incident, the pilot of the Delta flight immediately ordered Bryne to be removed from the plane.

As Bryne was being escorted off the plane, she attempted to run into a secured area of the airport. While being stopped by employees, Bryne is accused of grabbing the neck of one employee and pushing their head towards the ground and pulling their hair.

After Bryne released her grip on the employee, she allegedly walked back up and grabbed the woman's breast with her hand. "The employee stated [Bryne] squeezed and twisted her breast while saying, "if I ever find you alone b____," court documents show.

Bryne let go of the Delta employee and ran towards the airport exit. She was attempting to book a flight with another airline when she was located by officers who attempted to place her under arrest. Bryne resisted being taken into custody and tried to pull away from the officer, leading to the need for two officers to put her in handcuffs.

According to court documents, Bryne denied assaulting the airline employee or grabbing her breast, although she admitted to having been drunk earlier that morning.

"[Bryne] was unable to hold an intelligible conversation, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, had difficulty following directions, and needed assistance with walking," the documents read.