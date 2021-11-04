Woman charged after mother, son killed in I-15 accident

OREM, Utah — A Pleasant Grove woman has been charged with the deaths of a mother and son after she crashed into their car while it was pulled over on Interstate 15 Sunday.

Kesley Pope, 22, was charged Wednesday with two counts of automobile homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

According to police, Pope was driving southbound on the highway near the 800 North ramp in Orem when she slammed into a Kia sedan that had run out of gas. The Kia was on the side of the road with its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The passenger of the Kia, identified on a GoFundMe page as Season Dow, was killed in the accident, while her son was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Dow, who was a mother of three children, was a third grade teacher at Brookhaven Elementary in Eagle Mountain, according to the GoFundMe page. She had previously worked in Florida as a special education tech before moving to Utah.

The probable cause statement said Pope smelled of alcohol, while the affidavit says a Utah Highway Patrol trooper found a "glass pipe with burned residue and green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana," inside Pope's pickup truck.

After being taken to a UHP office in Utah County, Pope's blood-alcohol level was twice Utah's legal limit, measuring .10.