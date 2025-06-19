Woman dies after being stabbed in Ogden assault; suspect in custody

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was killed Thursday after allegedly being stabbed with a knife during an altercation with a man in Ogden.

Police were called just after 1 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the 48-year-old woman with critical injuries that police said were "consistent with a knife assault."

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from the injuries she suffered.

A 25-year-old man who was at the location when police arrived was detained and taken into custody.

Police said any persons of interest in the woman's death are in custody and there is no threat to the public. An investigation into the incident remains active.