Man hit and killed while crossing I-80 near Park City

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was hit and killed by a passing vehicle on Interstate 80 near Park City late Friday night while attempting to cross the freeway on foot.

Utah Highway Patrol said the man pulled over on the side of I-80 near milepost 145, just east of the Kimball Junction exit, shortly before midnight. There was road construction going on in the area, and the man walked across the eastbound lanes in an apparent attempt to talk to the construction crew.

The man was hit, and first responders attempted emergency lifesaving measures. He was airlifted to the hospital but eventually died from his injuries.

UHP said the man crossing the road on foot may have been intoxicated.

He was later identified by UHP as 28-year-old Joel Sotelo Cabrera from West Jordan.