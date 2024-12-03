Woman flees police after being escorted off plane at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman fled from police on train tracks after being pulled off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport for allegedly yelling at passengers on board the plane.

Trinity Nicole Lee, 24, was originally escorted off her Delta flight Sunday, then continued to cause a disturbance inside the airport before fleeing on foot on Utah Transit Authority TRAX train tracks.

Due to Lee being on the tracks, police were forced to stop any train traffic so they could continue their pursuit.

Once officers caught up to Lee, arrest documents said she yelled at those who were trying to take her into custody. She also pulled her arms and "went rigid" as officers attempted to put her in handcuffs.

During a search of Lee's belongings, officers found several credit cards, ID cards and social security cards belonging to someone else in a wallet. When police contacted the woman in the ID cards, they said her wallet had been stolen from a beach in San Francisco two weeks ago.

Lee was arrested on multiple charges, including Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with a Police Officer.