Women focus on justice in hearing for Provo OB-GYN accused of assaulting patients

PROVO, Utah — A hearing was held in front of the Utah Supreme Court for Provo doctor David Broadbent who has been accused of sexually assaulting his patients.

Almost 100 women have come forward in the lawsuit against the OB-GYN.

“It all comes back to needing justice, and that can't really be done civilly,” said Brooke Heath, a plaintiff in the lawsuit against both Broadbent and Intermountain Healthcare.

Wearing teal for sexual assault awareness, Heath sat in court during Monday's hearing for the case against Broadbent for a single count of forcible sexual abuse.

“When Broadbent’s attorney tried to have us removed, I think it's evident that they know we're here, and that we're getting to them,” she said.

The women hope the court will change the venue to Salt Lake City, believing the case doesn’t have a fair chance in Utah County.

“Once the venue has been decided, those additional women will be added to our case, and there are many more," explained Heath. "There are some women who have reported it to our attorneys, and they're just not comfortable joining the case at this point.”

Broadbent has denied wrongdoing but has stopped practicing during the investigation.

“St the end of the day, justice looks like Dr. Broadbent serving prison time for what he did to over 200 women,” Heath claimed.

Broadbent’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 26.