Wyoming fugitive arrested in New Mexico after 42 years on the run

WEED, New Mexico — A man who has been wanted by authorities for 42 years is now in custody following a standoff in New Mexico. Stephen Craig Campbell, 76, was arrested on February 19 at a remote property in Weed, New Mexico.

According to officials, Campbell has been wanted since 1982 on an attempted first-degree murder charge in Sweetwater County. Officials say in the more than 4 decades he hid from law enforcement under an assumed identity.

The case started in 1982 when police say Campbell planted a booby-trapped toolbox rigged with explosives outside of the home of his estranged wife's boyfriend. Investigators say that Campbell's ex-wife was the intended target of the explosion.

When the explosion occurred, one of the victim's fingers was torn off and shrapnel was sent flying. The explosion also caused a fire that burned the residence and a neighboring unit.

Stephen Campbell was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case. But following being released on bond he would vanish.

Detectives say that Campbell assumed the name of Walter Lee Coffman, a former classmate of Campbell who died in 1975. Officials say Campbell used the stolen identity to build an entirely new life.

Under the Coffman name, Campbell obtained multiple U.S. passports and a Social Security card. Authorities say he was even able to purchase property in New Mexico under the name. Investigators estimate Campbell was able to fraudulently collect around $140,000 in Social Security benefits.

Detectives say they uncovered Campbell's deception and planned to arrest him on his New Mexico property. On February 19, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Social Security Administration investigators, and the Otero County Sheriff's Office moved in to arrest him.

When officers arrived at the property, they said Campbell concealed himself in an elevated position with a high-powered rifle. Following a brief standoff where flash-bang stun devices were used Campbell was taken into custody without a shot being fired.

A search of the property would uncover 57 firearms with a large amount of ammunition.

For officials with the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office the significance of the arrest can't be overstated, "Campbell’s wanted poster has been on the wall at our office since I started here nearly 20 years ago," explained Jason Mower, the spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "I’ve worked hundreds of fugitive cases, helping track down and capture fugitives all across the country. But never Campbell—every lead went cold, no matter what tools we used. Now, I finally understand why.”

Stephen Campbell appeared in federal court in New Mexico Wednesday on fraud charges related to his use of a stolen identity. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison on those charges before extradition to Wyoming to stand trial in the 1982 bombing.