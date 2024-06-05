Chad Daybell appeals trial verdict, death sentence to Idaho Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho — Days after being convicted for murdering his ex-wife and two children, and then being sentenced to death, Chad Daybell has filed an appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court.

In Monday's filing, Daybell is asking the state's highest court to review the trial, as well as the verdict and sentence.

The filing shared the following issues Daybell is asking to be reviewed:

Did the court err in not granting his motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment in the case?



Did the court err in ruling a report from Dr. Davidson and testimony would be inadmissible in the case?



Did the court err in the allowing the state to amend their indictment after the closing of their case ?



? Did the court err in denying the defense's Rule 29 Motion to Dismiss?



Did the court err in providing to the jury the most current jury instruction of reasonable doubt at the guilt stage?



Did the court err in providing the jury the most current instruction of reasonable doubt at the sentencing phase?

Daybell was found guilty on all charges last week related to the murders of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, as well as J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Days later the same jury sentenced Daybell to death.