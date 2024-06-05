Watch Now
Chad Daybell appeals trial verdict, death sentence to Idaho Supreme Court

Chad Daybell sits and closes his eyes after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Daybell was convicted of killing his wife and his new girlfriend's two youngest kids in a strange triple murder case that included claims of apocalyptic prophesies, zombie children and illicit affairs. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jun 05, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — Days after being convicted for murdering his ex-wife and two children, and then being sentenced to death, Chad Daybell has filed an appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court.

In Monday's filing, Daybell is asking the state's highest court to review the trial, as well as the verdict and sentence.

The filing shared the following issues Daybell is asking to be reviewed:

  • Did the court err in not granting his motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment in the case?
  • Did the court err in ruling a report from Dr. Davidson and testimony would be inadmissible in the case?
  • Did the court err in the allowing the state to amend their indictment after the closing of their case?
  • Did the court err in denying the defense's Rule 29 Motion to Dismiss?
  • Did the court err in providing to the jury the most current jury instruction of reasonable doubt at the guilt stage?
  • Did the court err in providing the jury the most current instruction of reasonable doubt at the sentencing phase?

Daybell was found guilty on all charges last week related to the murders of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, as well as J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Days later the same jury sentenced Daybell to death.

