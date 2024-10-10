Crossing guard shares concerns about distracted driving after being hit by car

MAPLETON, Utah — Katrina Christensen was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning while working as a crossing guard in Mapleton.

On Wednesday, FOX 13 News met with Christensen to talk about her accident and hope for less distracted driving, especially in school zones.

“Just be really, really careful. I really don't want to see anybody else hit. Especially, especially children," she said.

Christensen has been a crosswalk guard in Mapleton for seven years. While on the job on Monday, it was her scariest moment yet after being knocked to the ground by a car.

“I'm going to have to have surgery in my ankle and in my foot, so they told me probably pins and plates in my foot and in my elbow; my wrist is cracked from when the sign fell," said Christensen.

"The driver stated they couldn't see, and it was bright, they had a dirty windshield and they went through the crosswalk and struck the crossing guard. We cited for driving through a crosswalk with a stop sign up," said Mapleton Police Lt. Phillip Bringhurst.

Lori Thompson has been working as a crossing guard in South Salt Lake for 13 years. She said the South Salt Lake Police Department is cracking down in school zones.

"Those tickets are hefty tickets. So, I feel like the more police officers that we have around, everyone will start slowing down a little bit more as well as having the flashing lights and the guards out there," she said.

Thompson explained how crossing guards are careful, and those behind the wheel need to do the same.

"We're slowly lifting our signs up and we're being cautious, and then we can bring the kids out in a safe crosswalk," she said.

Christensen’s son, Skyler Cornish, pleaded for drivers to focus on what’s in front of them.

"She's going to be hurting for a while. She's out of work, can't do what she loves, and it hurts to see her like that, so please just pay attention,” he said.

Christensen shared how the outpour of support has been unbelievable, saying this accident isn't going to stop her from doing what she loves.

“I just love the kids and how wonderful and they are. They’re so sweet and so nice,” she said.

She's asking motorists to be more cautious for everyone’s safety.

"Nothing is important when you're driving except for the road and the kids. I don't ever want to see the kids get hit. I don't want to see anyone get hit, but especially the children," said Christensen.