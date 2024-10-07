School crossing guard struck by vehicle in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah — A school crossing guard will require surgery after being struck by a vehicle outside a Mapleton school early Monday.

The guard was in a marked crosswalk with a stop sign elevated above her head outside Mapleton Elementary when she was hit by the vehicle's right-side mirror, causing her to fall to the ground, according to the Mapleton Police Department.

No one else was in the crosswalk on Maple Street at the time of the incident.

Police said the driver's vision was "obscured by direct sun and a dirty windshield." The driver, who stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, was cited for failing to yield to a crossing guard.

The guard was transported to the hospital with a broken elbow and ankle, which will require surgery.