How long will frustrated drivers need to navigate construction zones on Weber County roadways?

ROY, Utah — Drivers in Weber County and other parts of Utah may have taken notice of the maze of construction zones that need to be navigated throughout some of the state's roadways. On Tuesday, a car turned upside down as the driver tried to navigate debris in one such area on northbound Interstate 15.

"Was a ladder that had blown off of someone else’s vehicle and landed in the road. The young lady driving the other vehicle swerved to miss the ladder and her SUV just overturned,” said Trooper Warren Jones with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Jill Bailey is the owner of Dilly Dally Family discount store and drives through the area every day to get to work.

“Let’s just say you’ve got to keep on your toes," she said. "With the new construction, it gets interesting. Have to go up and around, sometimes places I’m not familiar with."

Why doesn't Utah have cameras to issue citations to drivers?

Why doesn't Utah have cameras to issue citations to drivers?

Bailey's been commuting to the same location for the last five years and is used to orange barrels and construction zones rerouting her.

"You’re going to have to go way out of your way towards the base and then come back down, so it’s a little bit confusing, a lot of the roads you cannot turn left where you’ve been able to turn left for years and years,” said Bailey.

Trooper Jones encouraged drivers to watch for the posted speed signs.

"It’s for the public’s safety and the worker's safety because lower speeds allow for people to have more reaction time," he explained. "It also allows them to navigate the confront lane changes."

Jones shared that construction is planned to continue for another year or so.

"The I-15 construction through Weber County, at least through the Roy, Riverdale area, is going to continue through November of 2026,” he said.

Drivers are encouraged to be patient and cautious.

“I’m hoping that when it’s done, though, that it will be a great benefit, and that it will make more sense," said Bailey. "Right now, a little bit frustrating, but I hope it makes more sense down the road."