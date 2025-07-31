Shocking video shows Saratoga Springs motorcycle accident that couple miraculously walked away from

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — In the blink of an eye, or even two blinks, a typical stop at a traffic light can turn into much more and much worse.

That worst-case scenario almost came to pass on Tuesday for two people on a motorcycle in Saratoga Springs.

“We just came up to the red light and then a car just smashed into us right from behind,” explained Amber Sumsion. “I smashed into him, the whole bike, then smashed into the car in front of us, and then we fell off the bike.”

To add insult to literal injury, according to Sumsion's husband, Kevin, the driver of the truck got out of his vehicle for a few seconds before getting back in and driving off.

“I was not understanding what was happening because I thought the truck stopped. I did not think there was any way he was going to drive off, but then I saw him speed right here and just go through the red light and turn down the street,” said Amber. “Everyone started screaming and chasing him, but we didn’t get a plate or anything.”

That was all secondary to Amber, who was temporarily incapacitated at the intersection of Pony Express Parkway and Mountain View Corridor.

The couple head out and ride Kevin’s motorcycle frequently, and Kevin himself rides five days each week.

“He is the safest driver I’ve ever met, annoyingly safe,” Amber explained. “I’m like, 'Oh, come on!' He’s like ‘No, babe.' He’s so safe.

"But it’s not about you a lot of times. It’s about the other drivers. We didn’t do anything wrong.”

The couple is grateful for Kevin’s dashcam video that tells the story.

“When stuff happens, it’s really hard to trust your own eyes because the adrenaline is pumping, you’re in shock,” said Kevin. “There’s stuff you just don’t remember properly.”

While Amber’s prognosis is positive with bumps and bruises, she realizes that she could have walked away with more than just scratches or maybe not at all.

“I’m really angry because I know it sounds dramatic, but I think about it, especially in my line of work. I see so many emergencies that you don’t plan on happening, and then just realizing a little harder, a little faster, a little different angle, my kids could not have parents right now, and it’s terrifying to see,” she said. “But I’m just glad because it could’ve been worse, and it’s not.

"I’m going to take every ache and pain knowing that I’m feeling something and that’s okay.”

With the help of the community and the Saratoga Springs Police, Amber and Kevin are hoping to find who is responsible.

“If he would’ve stayed, it wouldn’t have been what it is. It would’ve been an accident; insurance would’ve handled it. Maybe he doesn’t have insurance, it would’ve been okay. I can forgive people. I don’t know if I can forgive this; driving away, and you don’t know if someone’s okay,” said Amber.

The Sumsions hope this is a lesson for everyone on the roads that doesn’t have to be learned the hard way.

“Motorcycles are just humans too, so watch out for them.”