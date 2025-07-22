Utah police departments looking to hire crossing guards as school year approaches

SALT LAKE COUNTY — We’re just a few weeks away from the start of a new school year.

As school districts look to fill all sorts of positions, local law enforcement and cities are looking to fill crossing guard vacancies.

Crossing guards are an integral part of every city, but they’re still sought after every school year.

Sgt. David Wirthlin with the South Salt Lake Police Department said they have crossing guards of all different ages and backgrounds. Some of them have been there for more than 30 years, while others just started last year. Yet, they still run into the same problem of filling in the gaps every year.

“I feel like crossing guards in general kind of run at a deficit. I feel probably every agency is in need of crossing guards,” Sgt. Wirthlin said.

At SSLPD, they have about 16 crossing guard positions. While many of them are filled, Sgt. Wirthlin said they’re still looking for more people.

“When there is a shortage, it does fall on me to find the coverage, and so usually I usually do it myself because I don’t want to pull people out of our schools,” he said. “But if I need to, we can pull our [school resource officers], and we have our community resource unit that will also help.”

In Salt Lake City, they’re also looking for more people to put on the yellow vest.

“Right now, we’re pretty good staffing-wise,” said Bobby Ridge, the crossing guard supervisor for Salt Lake City. "But we can always use more. Ideally, I want to get 10 to 15 more people before school starts."

Ridge said compared to previous years, they’re trending in the right direction and keeping more staff on board, but the job does come with its own set of risks.

“When school is in session, I just fear all day long of getting that call. Nobody wants that call,” Ridge said.

You never know when a crossing guard might be the difference between life and death. FOX 13 News talked with a crossing guard in Farr West earlier this year about what he sees on the road. He has captured several close calls on his body cam.



This year, we’ve also reported on several incidents involving crossing guards being hit in the crosswalk while they worked to ensure the safety of the kids heading to school.

“The crossing guards are crucial because it does make a point of when you see that person in a bright yellow or orange vest standing with the stop sign, that should alert drivers that there are kids present around the area, pay attention and slow down,” Ridge said.

While being a crossing guard comes with a lot of responsibility, they said it also comes with a supportive community.

“You really do feel — the school that you’re at — part of that community,” Ridge said. “Everyone appreciates you being there.”

To apply for any of their crossing guard positions and openings, you can visit slc.gov/crossingguard or southsaltlakecity.com.