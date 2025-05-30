SALT LAKE CITY — With school out and summer practically here, local experts I spoke with hammered home how important it is to think safety when getting behind the wheel.

“People think that traveling on the roadways is most dangerous in the winter; they think that’s when most injuries and deaths happen, but the reality is it's bright sunny days when most accidents happen,” shared Brandon Stone with the Utah Safety Council.

Stone and the council help educate Utahns on all types of safety, including driving. He explained how time matters when you’re in your car, truck or SUV, and staying vigilant is key.

“If you’re traveling through a neighborhood, you’re driving 30 miles per hour. A child runs out in the road in front of you. The time it takes for you to recognize the emergency, move your foot and apply the brake is about a second," he explained. "In that one second at 30 mph, you’re going to travel 44 feet… before you even begin to stop.”

Child killed after being struck by SUV in Salt Lake City neighborhood:

Safety experts warn of summer driving dangers

While all vehicles have sideview and rearview mirrors, it can still be hard to see the blind spots. Because of that, experts recommend walking around your vehicle and checking the surroundings before hitting the road.

“Look for toys, look for bicycles, things the kids dropped," detailed Joel Johnson with the Department of Health and Human Services. "Look around the yard and the neighborhood, see what kids are doing out there, so when you do pull out, you’re aware of where they are.”

“Cars nowadays have lots of sensors and things, but you can’t always bank on those working effectively. And there’s blind spots still working with those,” added Rosa Alveno with the Davis County Health Department.

Johnson and Alveno are constantly teaching safety within the community. From seatbelts to car seats, they say this time of the year, it’s more important than ever to remember these tips.

“There’s heat issues, and then there’s all the fun activities that people are out doing," Alveno said. "So it’s just a good reminder to stay helmeted and be aware of your surroundings.”

“Take a few extra minutes to think about safety and what could happen out there,” Johnson shared.