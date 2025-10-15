Residents of this northern Utah city formed a committee to make their roads safer

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Members of the traffic safety committee in Farr West City are looking at ways to help make roads safer.

"I got involved because I’m one of those neighbors who recognized a problem, wanted to come and help,” said Jason Anderson, who is on the city's planning commission.

Anderson, along with other city leaders and residents, is also on the traffic safety committee, which started a few months ago.

“We get a number of different complaints to the city. One of the most common ones is related to traffic,” said Anderson.

Earlier this year, FOX 13 News showed you crossing guard Larry's close encounters with drivers while helping kids cross the street at 2700 North and 2000 West. Parents have been calling for change there as well, with "safety walks" and voicing concerns after a girl was killed at the intersection when her mom was driving her to school.

The traffic safety committee looks at addressing concerns across the city and finds proactive ways to help keep people safe on the road.

"A lot of neighborhoods feel like they’re being used in excess speeds, and people aren’t honoring stop signs,” said Anderson.

The committee is looking at experimenting with ideas, like a mini roundabout at 2575 West and 2825 North, as a way to see if it’s a feasible traffic calming measure to use in other spots, too.

They are also using data from traffic signs across the city to see where people are speeding and figure out the next steps.

"You get more police coverage on it," suggested Farr West Mayor Ken Phippen. "You can also consider: Is there any calming you can do in those areas? is this where we need to apply some of our traffic calming?"

But even with data and technology, they do need the public's help.

"Those signs only gather traffic data, so if there are other issues like people not stopping at stop signs, that’s neighbors calling it in and letting us know,” said Anderson.

The traffic safety committee is open to the public and meets on the second Tuesday of the month.