Fatal crashes down from last year, but Utah sees rise in motorcycle deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is cautioning everyone to drive safely as we wrap up what's called the "100 Deadliest Days" — the name given to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when the number of fatal crashes is usually highest.

"You just don’t know what could happen between now and the time you make it back home from all over the state or across the country this Labor Day weekend," UHP Sgt. Andrew Battenfield said.

Battenfield says they've had a double-digit decline in the numbers this summer when it comes to fatal crashes, but there's still a long way to go toward their goal of zero fatalities.

"Is that a goal we can reach? We’re going to come as close as we can and try as hard as we can every year, but we need the public’s help with that," he said.

According to the latest numbers from UHP — excluding this weekend's fatal accidents — 78 people lost their lives since Memorial Day in traffic-related accidents. That's down from last summer when 94 people were killed on Utah roads.

WATCH: Utah driving deaths down significantly, crashes currently at 10-year low

Deadliest Days update

Data shows aggressive driving, distracted driving and other factors, but the majority show speed-related crashes causing fatalities.

"For as long as I’ve been on the Highway Patrol, the three things that take the lives of Utah citizens more than anything else is not wearing your seatbelts, DUI, and speed," Battenfield said.

He says that's why troopers will be out in full force in an effort to crack down on speeders.

The Utah Department of Transportation planned to halt some of the work on their construction projects to alleviate any possible backup with expected congestion Monday night as people return home from their travels. UDOT spokesman John Gleason said the latest numbers, though, are encouraging.

"Asking people to buckle up and really think about the way that they’re driving and commit to safe driving behaviors, like focusing on the road, putting away distractions and don’t engage in road rage behavior, maybe that message is getting out to people," he said.

The most disturbing trend they show is a dramatic increase in motorcycle-related fatalities.

WATCH: Motorcycle group mourns rising number of fatal crashes

"If we need to focus anywhere, it’s improving motorcycle safety," Gleason said.

Sgt. Battenfield added: "If you’ve ridden a motorcycle a lot in the pas,t it’s a perishable skill. You need to brush up on that every spring when you get things ready to go."

There are a number of safety courses available throughout the state.

"At the very least, make sure that your motorcycle’s in good shape. Take that out, you know, to a parking lot free of debris and practice some circles and turns and simple things to get that dust knocked off," Sgt. Battenfield suggested.

"There’s going to be so many families out on the road, people in RVs, people in boats trying to soak in the last bit of summer, so there’s a lot of opportunities out there for crashes to happen, so we’re just asking people to really focus on getting to where you’re going safely," Gleason added.

Last Labor Day, there were two deadly accidents on Utah roads. Local authorities ask all drivers to proceed with caution this year to avoid any problems on the roads.

This is preliminary data. Final numbers on this period are expected in the days to come.