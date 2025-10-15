Families of children killed on Utah roads drive home message of safety

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families gathered Wednesday to mourn the loss of the children they lost in a motor vehicle crash last year, while also sharing important information about safe driving at the 17th Annual Teen Memoriam.

In 2024, 18 teenagers were killed on Utah roads, and 36 teen drivers were involved in a fatal crash.

One of those teens was Jaxxlyn Cowley, whose mother, Wendy, spoke of her daughter being a bright light and someone who loved animals. Wendy and her husband adopted Jaxxlyn when she was 12 years old.

“Having kids that age, it’s very hard to find foster homes for them,” Wendy said. “She was so outgoing and not afraid of anything or anyone.”

Wendy said she and Jaxxlyn discussed the importance of being safe behind the wheel and set rules about no texting or drinking while driving.

“And that’s what she had done,” said Wendy. “Until this time, when she got into the car with other people.”

Jaxxlyn was killed in July 2024 when she got into a car with a drunk driver.

“The two policemen came over in the morning and sat us down and said there had been an accident,” Wendy shared. “The car went back and forth on the road, and finally, the car just went off the right-hand side and into a ravine.”

Wendy said the driver was three times above the legal limit and was speeding at 112 miles per hour. The impact of the accident sent the dashboard into Jaxxlyn, and the car caught on fire. A police officer who arrived on the scene tried to pull Jaxxlyn from the fiery wreck.

“[The officer] knew that she quit screaming, quit crying and he knew she had succumbed to the fire and burned to death,” Wendy said.

During the Memoriam event, Wendy urged teens not to get into a car with anyone who has been drinking.

“I know drinking happens, but stay put," she said. "But take turns being designated drivers. Don’t get into a car with someone who says, ‘Hey, I’m fine.'”

Utah Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies encourage people to use good driving habits and make sure drivers follow the rules, including no passengers except immediate family until six months after receiving a driver.