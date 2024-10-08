State lawmaker says it's time to educate Utahns about road rage incidents

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday morning, a road rage incident on one of Salt Lake Valley's busiest highways turned deadly.

"Appears to be a road rage incident that escalated into a shooting that happened just prior to the off-ramp on 201 eastbound. We have one individual that is deceased, and the other individual is in custody with law enforcement,” said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden.

Thomas Long, 44, has been arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail and is being held without bail.

Rep. Paul Cutler, the sponsor of House Bill 30, breaks down its purpose.

"I think this is eye-opening for all of us, where we knew road rage was a problem. The statistics indicate that it's more prevalent than we thought," said Cutler.

He adds that the numbers are far greater than what they were anticipating.

"So HB 30 put in place that framework where when an officer writes a ticket or arrests someone, they note whether road rage was an element in that incident," said Cutler.

The bill took effect in July 2024, and already officials share that the data is alarming.

“Since July, UHP has investigated over 40 incidences of road rage. Of course, not all of those instances are going to be as severe as this one,” said Roden.

According to Cutler, those convicted of road rage could see enhanced fines or potential jail time. Fines go toward a road rage education fund.

Cutler believes that it's time to get out and inform drivers.

"Do preventative measures. Help people understand what happens if they see road rage, what they can do to prevent it," he said.

He and others are asking people to control their tempers and emotions while driving.

"Get people to think twice about any type of road rage situation — that not only is it dangerous for all of the parties involved, but that ramifications that can happen from road rage are severe,” said Roden.

"Take it easy. You can wait you can be 30 seconds delayed in your journey we all need to be more courteous and drive safer," added Cutler.