SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed to FOX 13 News that their investigation of a fatal shooting has shut down eastbound State Road 201 near 900 West. The road's eastbound traffic has been closed at Redwood Road.

Investigators say they are still working to figure out what happened but did state the shooting killed at least one person.

It isn't known when the road will fully reopen.

FOX 13 News is following up with investigators and will update this story when we learn more.