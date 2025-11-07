Time change creates dangerous driving conditions on Utah roadways, experts warn

SALT LAKE CITY — Daylight saving time's end brings shorter days and longer nights, creating dangerous conditions for drivers struggling to stay alert behind the wheel.

The time change increases drowsy driving risks as our bodies adjust to losing an hour of sleep and earlier sunsets. Transportation experts warn that even small changes in sleep patterns can significantly impact driving safety.

"People are not getting enough rest," said Chuck Jensen, a driver development instructor with 27 years of experience driving across the country. "So your body is not used to that. You're used to getting 7 hours of sleep, now your body's only getting 6. You start driving and you can get mentally tired quicker."

Jensen has observed behavioral changes in drivers during this transition period.

"At nighttime, especially when you're going home, people seem to be driving faster, just not taking their time. They rush. They feel like now that it's getting dark, I gotta get home to feed the family," Jensen said.

The adjustment period affects more than just sleep schedules. Shaunna Burbidge, statewide behavioral program manager for the Utah Department of Transportation, explains how the sudden shift impacts drivers physically and mentally.

"You can feel it in your bones when the sun suddenly starts setting so much earlier, and yes we get extra daylight in the morning which is nice, but I think people don't anticipate the effect that the earlier darkness will have on them," Burbidge said.

Experts say circadian rhythms take time to adjust to daylight saving changes, and the adjustment doesn't happen overnight. The timing of sunrises and sunsets can create additional visibility challenges during commutes.

"You may have that sunrise hitting you right in the windshield right as you're traveling to work, and in the afternoon it's the same thing, which can reduce your visibility, make pedestrians and cars harder to see," Burbidge said.

One look down, one big yawn, or a heavy blink that turns into a catnap is all it takes for things to change in a split second on the road, according to Jensen. Professional drivers like Jensen recommend specific strategies to combat drowsy driving during this adjustment period.

"I always tell my students, make sure that you get plenty of rest the night before, and if you're feeling tired, pull over, maybe get a quick nap or walk around your tractor to wake yourself up so you're always alert and ready to go," Jensen said.

Transportation officials emphasize the importance of recognizing drowsiness warning signs and taking appropriate action.

"It's really important that you don't try to power through. Don't crank up the air conditioning or music and try to push through it. The most important thing is making sure that people can get home safely," Burbidge said.

The timing of sunrises and sunsets might make commutes more challenging, so experts advise taking extra time and being more aware on the roads during this transition period.

