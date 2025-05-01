UDOT claims changes have been made to dangerous Farr West intersection, residents want more

FARR WEST, Utah — A dangerous intersection has made a big impact in the northern Utah town of Farr West, with many residents demanding change and waiting for it to happen after the recent death of a child.

The focus of residents' concern is the intersection of 2700 North and 2000 West, which sits near Farr West Elementary School. A discussion was held about the intersection at city council meeting several months ago, and Mayor Ken Phippen says the city has met with the Utah Department of Transportation several times since.

“Safety is our top priority. That's what we want to do. We're doing everything we can within the authority that we do have,” said the mayor.

According to UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw, several changes have already been made.

“We have adjusted the signal and outfitted it with a key that allows the crossing guard during school hours, so in the morning, in the afternoon, when kids are using the crosswalk, he can put the key in the signal and it will it'll prevent left-hand turns,” Shaw explained.

UDOT has also increased the time children have to cross the sidewalk and lowered the speed limit on 2700 North to 40 miles per hour.

But parents like Emily Shupe still think more needs to be done.

“We need safe routes for our kids to be able to walk to school," Shupe said Thursday. "We have 10 students alone living on the east side of 2000 West that have zero way to walk to school safely in the mornings.”

Shaw claims UDOT is working on that issue, as well as reducing the speed limit along 2000 West.

“We're also looking at the possibility of an additional crosswalk further through the west on 2700,” he added.

The community was rocked on March 16 when 9-year-old Carly Hodson died from complications from a car accident at the intersection.

“It was so heartbreaking, I can't even imagine, because, you know, I have grandkids and all that, so, yeah, can't even imagine how the parents feel,” said Mayor Phippen.

Shaw said UDOT will continue to meet with the Farr West community to make the intersection safer, but added there is one thing that is outside their control.

“We can do all the engineering in the world that we want, but one thing we can't engineer for is if somebody gets behind the wheel and they make a really poor decision,” Shaw said.

If it’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s simply being careful on the roads.

“Mother to mother or neighbor to neighbor," Shupe said. "I don't think you have to have a student involved in this intersection to make sure that it's safe for them.“