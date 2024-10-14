Database: Here’s the list of disciplined teachers FOX 13 has found so far

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 News is compiling a list of public school teachers and district employees in Utah who have been disciplined in the 2022-2023 school year or 2023-2024 school year for violence, bullying, cyber-bullying, retaliation, boundary violations, grooming, or sexual misconduct involving students.

All disciplinary records in Utah are public records.

In the interest of transparency, and in accordance with Utah law, we feel parents have a right to know if their kids’ teachers have been disciplined.

Not all cases are equal. The cases range in complexity and severity.

For the purposes of this database, FOX 13 News is choosing not to include teachers who only received lower-level discipline, such as a warning. However, even “minor” disciplinary cases are public records and can be requested by following the process below.

GRAMA Tutorial

FOX 13 News has requested records from the 11 largest public school districts in Utah.

For several reasons, the list is far from complete.

Some school districts have been significantly more transparent than others. Some school districts are still in the process of responding to our requests.

So far, these are the steps we’ve taken to compile the list.

Allegations of bullying

At first, we wanted to find data on school bullying as part of an investigative report that aired in October 2024.

We filed requests asking for copies of all records in which a school district employee was disciplined due to sustained complaints matching the description of “bullying.”

The story was originally scheduled to run in August 2024, but Granite School District threatened legal action upon realizing we intended to report on the names of teachers listed in public records released by the district. We decided to hold the story to file new requests, seek additional perspective from Granite, and gather additional information on each case.

The definition of bullying

Bullying is defined by state statute, but some districts – like Granite School District – disagree with the state’s “unacceptably broad” definition of bullying.

That’s why, to be clear, not every teacher on this list was disciplined for bullying.

As some districts explained, it is possible for a case to meet the state “definition” of bullying, even if the employee may not have been disciplined “for” bullying.

Some districts have different interpretations of the word “bullying.” FOX 13 News wanted to make sure we weren’t comparing apples and oranges. For that reason, we explained to each district that we want to make sure they are using Utah’s definition under 53G-9-601(3) in response to our requests, regardless of whether the district agrees with the state definition.

Granite School District has adopted a nearly identical (and similarly broad) definition of bullying in its district policy, despite Granite expressing it does not agree with the state definition.

Doug Larson, general counsel for Granite School, stated employees are not disciplined for bullying even when an employee’s conduct matches the state definition.

“(Granite School District) was able to locate in its records four employees who were disciplined for improper conduct in the past two years whose conduct could be considered bullying under the definition of that term in state statute,” Larson wrote in an email. “The district did not investigate or make findings of bullying because the term has been defined so broadly and is so often distorted, that it has little value in the context of investigating claims and complaints and disciplining employees. The district prefers, instead, to discipline employees for ‘improper conduct’ and identify the actual conduct that is at issue.”

State discipline may vary

FOX 13 News has also found dozens of cases of teachers being disciplined at the state level by the Utah State Board of Education (USBE). When we asked the districts about these cases, some of which may rise to the level of Utah’s definition of bullying, some districts still refused to provide records.

A spokesperson for USBE confirmed that all state-level cases are automatically sent to school districts for review.

School districts are not required to reach the same conclusions as USBE.

Sexual misconduct, grooming, boundary violations

Under state law, “boundary violations” and “grooming” are more specific types of misconduct contemplated by USBE that may fit within the broader definition of bullying.

According to USBE, a boundary violation “means soliciting or encouraging an inappropriate relationship, with a student or minor; written, verbal, or electronic. These can include flirting, inviting students home, excessive communication, giving gifts, inappropriate comments, driving with students, and driving outside of school with students.”

FOX 13 News is in the process of requesting these types of cases from school districts.

According to USBE, grooming is “a heightening pattern of boundary violations aimed at lowering a student’s inhibitions for emotional, physical, or sexual abuse.”

Cyber-bullying

"Cyber-bullying" is defined by the state as “using the Internet, a cell phone, or another device to send or post text, video, or an image with the intent or knowledge, or with reckless disregard, that the text, video, or image will hurt, embarrass, or threaten an individual, regardless of whether the individual directed, consented to, or acquiesced in the conduct, or voluntarily accessed the electronic communication.”

FOX 13 News is in the process of requesting these types of cases from school districts.

Retaliation

"Retaliation” is defined by the state as any "act or communication intended as retribution against a person for reporting bullying or hazing."

FOX 13 News is in the process of requesting these types of cases from school districts.

The database

Last updated: October 11, 2024

Alpine School District

In an email, Alpine School District stated it has received five complaints identified “as being in someway possibly related to bullying,” but none of the five complaints were “sustained or substantiated for bullying.”

FOX 13 News obtained information on one additional sustained case from USBE.

Brandon Beckstead

Brandon Beckstead, a teacher at Lake Mountain Middle School, received a “written directive” and two days of paid leave in Fall 2023.

"You called an Asian student Kim Jong Un and projected an image of Kim Jong Un when class members asked who that was,” wrote Principal Mark Whitaker. “Several students also reported you made a comment about them looking similar. This was unacceptable and showed poor professional judgement”

Beckstead was instructed to “never talk like this again” and to make a “deliberate effort to foster a positive classroom climate,” something the principal acknowledged Beckstead is normally “really good at.”

“(The student) reported that he encouraged you to continue using the name to show he was unphased by something that actually hurt him,” Whitaker wrote. “It hurt him and his parents because the comparison you made was based on his race and the person you compared him to is a violent, horrible dictator."

Alpine School District said the case was not “reported, investigated, or disciplined as bullying.”

“That complaint was received and investigated by both (Alpine School District) and the Federal Office of Civil Rights under Title VI for discrimination and harassment based on race, color or national origin,” wrote Kraig Brinkerhoff, the executive director of legal services for Alpine School District.

USBE disciplined Beckstead by issuing a letter of warning.

Others

So far, Alpine School District has not provided records related to violence, cyber-bullying, retaliation, boundary violations, grooming, or sexual misconduct. The district cited “extraordinary circumstances.”

Alpine School District declined to provide records related to "all" employees being disciplined, stating the request was too voluminous and therefore not “reasonably specific.” FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Davis School District

Superintendent Dan Linford stated Davis School District "has had five (5) claims of 'bullying' in the last two school years," but "none of them met the statutory definition for 'bullying.'"

Others

Davis School District stated it would be too "burdensome" to allow the public to obtain access to other types of disciplinary records.

The district did not explain how or why its ability to process records related to bullying are less "burdensome" than records related to cyber-bullying, retaliation, boundary violations, grooming, or violence.

FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah's public records law.

Granite School District

Granite School District provided a list of 19 teachers who have been disciplined for “improper conduct.”

Some of the teachers received “school-level” discipline.

Doug Larson, the general counsel for Granite, stated none of the teachers were disciplined for bullying, although four of the cases “absolutely do meet the definition of bullying.” (Brandon Riddle, Delayna Wilhelmsen, Connor Armstrong, Michael Dunn)

"It’s just not what we labeled it,” Larson said. “While teachers were disciplined for a variety of things, no findings were made of bullying... To report otherwise would be an inaccurate mischaracterization."

FOX 13 News obtained information on one additional sustained case from USBE.

Brandon Riddle

Brandon Riddle, a teacher at Millcreek Elementary, was “progressively disciplined,” according to Granite School District.

At first, he received “low-level discipline... based on (his) demeanor and the fact that he spoke harshly to students.”

Riddle was later investigated due to a complaint that he was “berating students, yelling at students, and punishing students.”

“It was also reported that Mr. Riddle coaxed a student down the hall like a dog using chips and saying, ‘Here boy’ and ‘Good boy,’” according to a statement from Granite School District.

Granite School District stated Riddle resigned from his position in Spring 2022 because of the complaints. The district stated the case “absolutely” meets the definition of bullying, but instead Riddle was cited for “improper conduct.”

USBE described Riddle’s misconduct as follows:

"Educator frequently yelled at and berated students. Educator treated a student like a dog and used extreme punishments for class such as making the class stand in line for an entire recess period."

USBE disciplined Riddle by issuing a “reprimand” in October 2022.

Riddle declined to comment.

Delayna Wilhelmsen

Delayna Wilhelmsen, a kindergarten teacher at Lake Ridge Elementary, was accused of “pushing a door closed on a student who was lying on the ground.”

The student received no injuries, according to Granite School District, but “the alleged conduct was wholly improper.”

Granite School District stated the case “absolutely” meets the definition of bullying, but instead Wilhelmsen was investigated for “improper conduct.”

Wilhelmsen resigned from her position in Spring 2023.

USBE stated it has a pending investigation.

Connor Armstrong

Connor Armstrong, a special education teacher at Cyprus High School, “treated students harshly, according to complaints.”

According to Granite School District, “Armstrong physically moved a student pulling him by the ankle.”

“During the course of the investigation, other complaints and allegations came to light such as Mr. Armstrong yelling in class and allegedly making inappropriate sexual comments to the paraprofessional aides and tutors who worked in his classroom.”

Granite School District stated the case “absolutely” meets the definition of bullying, but instead Armstrong was cited for “improper conduct.”

Armstrong resigned before the completion of the disciplinary process in Fall 2023, citing “Lack of Support.”

USBE stated it has a pending investigation.

Michael Dunn

Michael Dunn, a teacher at Kearns High School, “struck a student with a plastic rod, leaving the student with a significant welt on his back.”

Granite School District referred to the incident as “horseplay” and issued a one-day suspension.

“It was determined that you were not angry and that you did not intend to cause the student harm,” wrote Assistant Superintendent John Welburn. “However, the horseplay that you engaged in with the student was unprofessional and a significant lapse in judgement.”

The district stated Dunn was “on good terms” with the student and “often engaged in personal banter.”

Granite School District stated the case “absolutely” meets the definition of bullying, but instead Dunn was disciplined for “improper conduct.”

Dunn was suspended without pay in Spring 2024 and given a “last-chance warning, which is discipline just short of termination.”

USBE stated it has a pending investigation.

Kimberly Cruz-Romero

Kimberly Cruz-Romero, an attendance tracker at Granite Park Jr. High, was terminated in January 2023.

She was accused of “(having) sex with an 8th grade boy – possible statutory rape – possible sex with multiple students – possibly fled to Mexico – possibly pregnant – possible providing weapons to students.”

According to arrest documents, there was photo and video evidence to support allegations that Cruz-Romero and the victim engaged in sexual activities several times, including in an office at the school, in a hotel room, and in a vehicle.

The victim reportedly told police that he wanted to end the relationship, but he had been threatened by gang members with ties to Cruz-Romero.

Cruz-Romero told investigators she went to Mexico to have surgery for a miscarriage.

In 2023, she was found guilty of criminal solicitation, witness tampering, and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Granite School District declined to provide a copy of her disciplinary records despite multiple requests by FOX 13 News.

Robert Fox

Robert Fox, a computer science teacher at Hunter High School, was issued a “reprimand” by USBE in November 2022.

According to USBE records, Fox was suspended by Granite School District for one day without pay.

USBE described Fox’s misconduct as follows:

“Educator who had prior discipline for abuse... pulled a chair out from under a sleeping student in an attempt to wake the student.”

USBE stated Fox created “a dangerous circumstance” for the student, but his attitude “reflects recognition of misconduct” and he “voluntarily sought treatment.”

Investigators reviewed surveillance cameras that had been installed in the classroom “for the last eight years” and found that the student “sat on the floor for about 10 minutes” after the incident.”

“I fell to the floor,” the student said, “not only humiliating me in front of my peers but putting me at risk of injury. This felt very aggressive for a teacher, and I was shocked.”

Fox reportedly engaged “in three incidents of excessive physical discipline” from 2015 to 2017. He was charged with child abuse in July 2017, but the charges were dismissed in 2020 after he completed the terms of a “diversion agreement.”

Granite School District declined to provide information despite multiple requests by FOX 13 News.

Others

Granite School District has declined to provide records related to some other employees being disciplined, referring to this story as “an attempt to bully teachers and school districts with the disproportionate power of the press.”

“Being involved in the disciplinary process does not mean an employee deserves to have isolated instances of misconduct exposed to the public,” wrote Joseph Cramer, a records officer for the district. “Using teachers as fodder for tabloid style newspaper articles is not in the best interest of the public.”

FOX 13 News disagrees with the characterization and is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Jordan School District

In an email, Jordan School District stated it has identified two bullying complaints but zero sustained cases.

FOX 13 News obtained information regarding four additional teachers from USBE.

Michelle Houck

Michelle Houck, a 5th grade teacher at Westvale Elementary, resigned from Jordan School District in November 2022 after receiving a notice of termination.

USBE described her misconduct as follows:

“Ms. Houck violated the Utah Educator Standards by making negative comments about a student’s mother to her class and by inappropriately involving the class in the school’s investigation... (A student) reported Ms. Houck said (redacted’s) mother could not make it to parent-teacher conferences because she was a stripper. In an attempt to prove she did not say this, Ms. Houck asked her class to sign a paper which stated (redacted) said her mother was a pole dancer.”

In reality, the student’s mother was not a stripper.

Houck denied saying the student’s mother was a stripper. She created a piece of paper, with several typed statements, and got it signed by 18 students in an effort to bolster her case. This reportedly “embarrassed the student,” and investigators found the strategy to be highly inappropriate.

Some students said they “felt uncomfortable being asked to sign” and stated Houck “yelled at students who did not want to sign the paper.”

District HR reportedly told USBE that Houck “had been blocked as a substitute from several schools due to similar behaviors.”

USBE specifically contemplated Houck’s actions as “bullying” in its report, issuing a “reprimand” in December 2023.

Jordan School District has declined to answer why this case was withheld from FOX 13 News when we requested access to records related to bullying.

Japheth Long

Japheth Long, a teacher at Joel P. Jensen Middle School, received a “two-year suspension” of his license from USBE in August 2023.

USBE described his misconduct as follows:

“Educator engaged in a shoving match with a disobedient student. During an expedited hearing, Educator was rude to the hearing officer and panel, acting defiant and using profanity.”

Long was initially placed on probation for one year by the district after receiving a reprimand from the school’s principal.

“Upon investigating the incident and reviewing camera footage, it was discovered that you approached the student, grabbed him by both arms, and re-directed him to the sign on the cafeteria door that informs students of the rules of not being in the cafeteria during passing period,” wrote Principal Aaron Hunter. “While you were by the door, you pushed the student and got in his face. He attempted to get by you multiple times, and you continued to stand in his way and were not allowing him to leave the area.”

Long stated the student threatened to hit him if he did not “back the **** up.” He also stated he has repeatedly asked for help with this student due to “abusive behavior and violent tendencies.”

USBE labeled Long’s behavior as an “improper restraint,” stating his “conduct was egregious.”

The case was reported to the West Jordan Police Department, but no charges were filed.

During a hearing, Long reportedly made “sarcastic comments,” interrupted speakers, and mocked a USBE employee, eventually telling him to “**** off.”

Tabitha Hanks

Tabitha Hanks, a teacher at Joel P. Jensen Middle School, received a “written reprimand” in May 2024 from Jordan School District for “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior.”

“It was reported that you touched (a student’s body) with a pen because her shirt was too low,” wrote Principal Aaron Hunter. “I found your behavior toward the students both inappropriate and unacceptable.”

The principal encouraged Hanks to discipline students “in a professional and objective manner, without undue emotional display.”

In a separate case, USBE issued a “Letter of Warning” to Hanks in December 2023 for inappropriate behavior, described as follows:

“Educator threw a lap blanket at a misbehaving student and bopped a student on the head with a playbook.”

Bryce Anderson

Bryce Anderson, an employee at South Hills Middle School, was issued a “written reprimand” in November 2022 due to “a compilation of” concerns.

Anderson was initially accused of unprofessional behavior, failing to provide a “safe and supportive environment” to students.

“In response to a group of students who were playing games and watching YouTube videos, as well repeatedly ignoring your instructions to stay on task, you either ‘closed it quickly’ or ‘slammed’ a Chromebook lid and caught a student's finger in it,” wrote Principal Jim Groethe.

The school was also concerned with Anderson’s conduct in November 2022 when dealing with students taking a test; “You printed out a new bubble sheet for him and ‘placed it forcefully’ or ‘slammed it’ on the table in front of him and instructed him to, ‘Really try this time.’”

Another student, who had recently recovered from a broken arm, reported that Anderson “struck her arm with the forceful placement of the test.” She reportedly asked to be excused to her locker to take Tylenol, but Anderson “offered and provided her ibuprofen.”

Anderson reportedly handed her the drug, but she chose not to take it.

The school provided the following guidance:

“You must provide students with a safe and inclusive learning environment. You are not to ridicule or embarrass a student in front of other students.”

USBE issued Anderson a “Letter of Warning” in September 2023 for yelling at his class “multiple times” and making “inappropriate physical contact with students.”

Others

Jordan School District has not yet provided records related to violence, cyber-bullying, retaliation, boundary violations, grooming, or sexual misconduct.

Jordan School District has declined to provide records related to "all" employees being disciplined, stating the request was too voluminous and therefore not “reasonably specific.” FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Washington School District

In an email, Washington School District stated it has identified seven bullying complaints but zero sustained cases.

"We investigate a lot of employee misconduct that might technically, looking at it from a different lens, meet the definition of bullying (just like murder or physical assault also meet the definition of 'bullying'), but was not reported to us as bullying, and not investigated as such," wrote HR Director Darin Thomas.

The district also stated it has identified zero complaints of cyber-bullying or retaliation.

Washington School District received one complaint of grooming during the 2023-2024 school year, but it was not sustained.

FOX 13 News obtained information on one additional sustained case from USBE.

Tawney Campbell

Tawney Campbell, an animal science teacher at Snow Canyon High School, had her license suspended for one year by USBE in February 2024.

USBE described her misconduct as follows:

“Educator licked students’ faces on two occasions and took a group of students to a Hooters restaurant during a road trip.”

Campbell reportedly admitted to hugging students and kissing/ licking them on the cheek. She identified four students from Snow Canyon High School, plus “one or two” students from Hurricane High School.

She referred to it as an “act of endearment, as if from a puppy dog.”

“She kissed me on the cheek and then licked me on the cheek,” wrote one student. “It made me feel very uncomfortable, and I didn’t know what to do. So I went and talked to (redacted) and he said she did the same thing to him. So we just ignored it because she’s a very bubbly person so we thought it was just her personality.”

Campbell also “admitted that the first time she ever licked the cheek of a student was in her classroom about three weeks (prior). In that case she was attempting to wake up a student who was asleep on the floor during lunch period. She kneeled on the floor and licked him in the presence of his girlfriend.”

Some of the parents reported being unphased by the behavior. One parent expressed that it was “blown out of proportion.”

Principal Kim Monkres stated she “is not concerned” about Ms. Campbell having inappropriate relationships with students; “Campbell is quirky, funny, and has a lot of energy. Monkres absolutely does not believe this behavior was malicious or sexual in any way... Principal Monkres has no concerns about Ms. Campbell being a teacher and would hire her again.”

Campbell stated she “is really sad about what she did,” and even though the “process has been rough for her... she is grateful she has been able to go through it.”

A spokesperson for the district acknowledged Campbell’s conduct met the state definition of bullying, but the records were not initially provided because she technically resigned in lieu of discipline. Records show the district planned to terminate her if she did not resign.

She received a $11,768 severance.

Others

Washington School District has not yet provided records related to violence, boundary violations, or sexual misconduct.

Washington School District has declined to provide records related to "all" employees being disciplined, stating the request was too voluminous and therefore not “reasonably specific.” FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Nebo School District

In an email, Nebo School Districted stated it has identified seven bullying complaints, three of which were sustained. One of the cases involved a teacher accused of bullying coworkers. The other two cases involved the same teacher: Chad Keliiliki.

The district also stated it has identified zero complaints of cyber-bullying.

FOX 13 News obtained information on one additional sustained case from USBE.

Chad Keliiliki

Chad Keliiliki, a teacher within Nebo School District, received a “Letter of Warning” in January 2024 and eventually a “Letter of Reprimand” in April 2024 due to several incidents.

According to the district, Keliiliki “made contact with (a) student’s face by ‘flicking’ this student on the cheek.”

Earlier in the year, Keliiliki was accused of slapping her “on the bottom as (he) asked her to get off the table.”

“You are expected to interact with students in a manner befitting the teaching profession and yourself as a professional teacher,” wrote HR Director Mike Larsen.

Keliiliki was later placed on leave in March 2024, accused of grabbing a student “by the back of the neck while escorting him out of (the) classroom.”

“During this process, (the student) tripped over a chair in the aisle while Mr. Keliliki continued to push him out of the room,” wrote Larsen. “Mr. Keliliki then pushed against the hallway wall and pinned him there for a short while. Mr. Keliiliki then released and pushed him twice more trying to get him to go to his class.”

According to the letter, Keliiliki also “threw a trash can at a group of students during the 2022-23 school year.”

The district instructed Keliiliki to “recommit” himself to several policies, including the district’s anti-bullying policy.

James “Scott” McFarland

James “Scott” McFarland, a 7th grade teacher at Mt. Nebo Middle School, was issued a “reprimand” by USBE in January 2024.

USBE described his misconduct as using "excessive” physical force:

“Educator pushed a student to the ground who ignored his directives to stop skateboarding in the school hallway... The student pushed Mr. McFarland, then Mr. McFarland pushed the student... The video showed that after the student pushed Mr. McFarland, Mr. McFarland (who is much bigger than the student) grabbed the student by the shirt, pushed him along the lockers a few times, then pushed the student to the ground.”

McFarland resigned during the investigation, prior to any district-level discipline being imposed.

Officers with the Payson Police Department investigated. McFarland was charged with assault but later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct in October 2023. He took anger management classes and received a plea in abeyance.

Prior to this case, in 2022, “about nine female students” filed complaints against McFarland for boundary violations.

Several students say McFarland touched their shoulders or backs. At least one student said McFarland played with her hair. At least two students reported “perverted comments.”

“He has poked one of my friends belly buttons if they wore crop tops,” a student wrote. “Whenever he looks at you or talks to you when you're sitting at your desk he always looks you up and down like quick glances.”

Principal Rhet Rowley issued a “Letter of Warning.”

A female teacher also reported McFarland joked with her inappropriately during an after-school Dungeons and Dragons gathering for faculty.

McFarland denied the allegations, stating he’s extremely careful to not make physical contact with students.

“I worry that I have received a letter of warning based upon no hard evidence, just the word of teenagers without fully-formed brains capable of making mature decisions,” McFarland wrote.

Others

Nebo School District has not yet provided records related to violence, retaliation, boundary violations, grooming, or sexual misconduct.

Nebo School District has declined to provide records related to "all” employees being disciplined, stating the request was too voluminous and therefore not “reasonably specific.”

“This is not a request for a record but an attempt to discover what records exist,” wrote Jeff Peterson, an attorney for the district.

FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Canyons School District

In an email, Canyons School District stated it has identified 10 bullying complaints but zero sustained cases.

The district also stated it has identified zero district-level cases related to cyber-bullying.

Canyons School District stated it would cost “several thousand dollars” to complete its search for disciplinary records because it does not have easy access to “school-level” discipline.

FOX 13 News obtained information on three additional sustained cases from USBE.

Aubri Alm

Aubri Alm was placed on probation by Canyons School District for one year in February 2022 for “insubordination... conduct which may be harmful to students or the district... unprofessional conduct... repeated violations of District policy... (and) improper or unlawful physical contact with students.”

“Ms. Alm was observed pulling a non-compliant second-grade student off the floor by his arm and pulling him physically down the hallway toward the office,” according to the district.

Approximately one year later, Alm was also disciplined by USBE.

The misconduct was described by USBE as follows:

“Educator physically removed an autistic student from her classroom and dragged the student down the hallway.”

USBE issued a “Letter of Warning” in February 2023.

Christian Taype-Postigo

Christian Taype-Postigo, a teacher at Midvale Elementary, was issued a “written reprimand” in March 2023 by Canyons School District for disciplining students “with undue emotion.”

He was accused of yelling, physically pulling a student up from his seat, sitting him down, pushing the chair behind the student so he would sit, and then kicking the student’s feet.

A parent reported Taype-Postigo for “yelling all of the time” and telling a student, “You will sit down, or I’ll make you.”

Taype-Postigo said he did not touch the student “in an aggressive way.”

“Multiple students were interviewed and confirmed that you physically lifted the student up, pushing him into his seat/chair,” wrote Principal Lori Reynolds. “The students perceived that you were being aggressive.”

Statements from four student witnesses were redacted from the Canyons report.

Canyons instructed Taype-Postigo to not “retaliate, intimidate, and/or bully any student.”

USBE issued Taype-Postigo a “Letter of Warning” in August 2023.

Diana Wilson

Diana Wilson was placed on probation by Canyons School District for one year in October 2023 for “insubordination... conduct which may be harmful to students or the district... unprofessional conduct... repeated violations of District policy... (and) improper or unlawful physical contact with students.”

“Ms. Wilson was observed grabbing by the arm a student who was returning from recess, running down the hall, and refusing to follow instructions,” according to the district. “She physically pulled the student by the wrist to the Main Office.”

Wilson also received a “Letter of Warning” from USBE in January 2024.

The misconduct was described by USBE as follows:

“Educator tried to stop two students running down the hallway. Educator placed her hand on one of the student’s backpacks and pushed the student. Educator then physically directed the student towards the office.”

Others

Canyons School District stated it is in the process of working to provide a response to our requests seeking records related to other employees being disciplined.

Weber School District

In an email, Weber School District stated it has identified 67 bullying complaints, 18 of which were sustained.

The district declined to provide the names of each employee. FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Weber School District also attempted to charge $888 for access to the records, which FOX 13 News is appealing.

As a courtesy, the district provided a short synopsis of each case for free.

Weber Employee 1

“In December of 2022, a staff member allegedly used inappropriate language in front of colleagues, and made inappropriate comments to a student. The staff member also inappropriately allowed an aide possibly view private student data. Other allegations of misconduct included the misuse of contracted time and resources. Corrective action was taken in the form of a Written Reprimand and reassignment.”

Weber Employee 3

“In February of 2023, a group of students were allegedly being disruptive in the gym. A staff member confronted the students and allegedly ‘flicked’ one of them on the head. It was determined the actions were inappropriate and violated WSD Policy 7900. Corrective action was taken in the form of a Written Reprimand and being placed on probation for two years.”

Weber Employee 7



“In May of 2023, a staff member allegedly grabbed a student by the arm and yelled at them while escorting them from the building. It was determined that more likely than not, the conduct was inappropriate and in violation of WSD Policy 7900. Corrective action was taken in the form of a Written Reprimand and being placed on probation for two years.”

Weber Employee 9

“In June of 2023, a student was physically restrained in a classroom by staff for misbehavior. It was determined that inappropriate restraint was used and proper ESI protocols were not followed. These actions were in violation of WSD Policy 7900. Corrective action was taken in the form of a Written Reprimand and being placed on probation for one year.”

Weber Employee 13



“In December of 2023, a staff member allegedly used inappropriate language and engaged in inappropriate behavior with colleagues and students on a repeated basis. It was determined that that more likely than not the conduct did occur and was in violation of WSD Policy 7900. Corrective action was taken in the form of a Written Reprimand and probation for one year.”

Weber Employee 15

“In February of 2024, a staff member allegedly used inappropriate force to escort a student back to class after a behavioral incident. This involved carrying the student and pushing the student with their feet. It was determined that that more likely than not the conduct did occur and was in violation of WSD Policy 7900. Corrective action was taken in the form of a Written Reprimand and probation.”

Weber Employee 17



In May of 2024, a teacher allegedly smacked a student on the back of the head and acted inappropriately when addressing behavior issues. It was determined that more likely than not, the conduct was inappropriate and in violation of WSD Policy 7900. Corrective action was taken in the form of a Written Reprimand and being placed on probation for two years.

Others

Weber School District stated it is in the process of working to provide a response to our requests seeking records related to violence, cyber-bullying, retaliation, boundary violations, grooming, and sexual misconduct.

Weber School District has declined to provide records related to "all" employees being disciplined, stating the request was too voluminous and therefore not “reasonably specific.” FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Tooele County School District

In an email, Tooele County School District stated it would not provide disciplinary records related to bullying unless FOX 13 News paid an estimate fee of $950.15.

The district also stated it would not provide disciplinary records related to cyber-bullying, retaliation, or grooming without first receiving an estimate payment of $950.15.

FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

Tooele County School District provided an estimate fee of $5,809.94 for “all” disciplinary records.

FOX 13 News obtained additional information on one sustained case from USBE.

Clint Christiansen

Clint Christiansen, a teacher at Stansbury High School, received a “Letter of Reprimand” from Tooele County School District in October 2022.

He was accused of getting into a physical altercation with a student, grabbing them by the shoulder and sweatshirt.

“I tried to force him off me multiple times. I felt it esculating (sic) and he is a lot bigger than me! I was worried for my safety and shocked, felt very shook up,” the student wrote. “This is not the first time he has yelled at or sworn at students. He yells and swears at students all the time.”

The student also wrote Christiansen threw them against the bleachers and “tried to choke me.”

The student said Christiansen offered to “squash” it, telling the student not to tell administrators. The student called a parent, who encouraged the student to report the incident. The student said when they got to the office, Christiansen was already reporting it to administrators.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office investigated, but it appears no charges were filed.

Christiansen received a “Letter of Warning” from USBE in February 2023. The misconduct was described as follows:

“Educator got into a physical altercation with a student who did not leave his classroom when directed. Educator punched the student and restrained the student until another educator came to help.”

Cache County School District

In an email, Cache County School District stated it has received zero bullying complaints.

The district also stated it has identified zero complaints related to cyber-bullying, grooming, or boundary violations.

Cache County School District has not yet provided records related to violence, retaliation, or sexual misconduct.

The district provided an estimate fee of $6,500 for “all” disciplinary records.

Salt Lake City School District

In an email, Salt Lake City School District stated it has identified 24 bullying complaints, three of which were sustained.

Alan Crookston

Alan Crookston, a teacher at Northwest Middle School and Clayton Middle School, was suspended with pay for the remainder of the school year. He was also marked as “Not Eligible for Rehire.”

“You engaged in inappropriate behavior unbefitting a licensed educator and were found to have engaged in bullying in violation of board policy,” wrote HR Director Logan Hall.

According to Crookston's disciplinary file, a seventh-grade student reported the teacher for bullying and asked to be removed from his class.

The student stated she was “drumming on her desk and then on a notebook with a pencil,” but Crookston told her to “drum on her ‘fat legs’ instead.”

The student also said Crookston referred to her exit from the class as an “elephant stampede,” called her a “hippo,” and commented how the “the room ‘smelled better’” after she left.

She was “later found crying in the restroom” by another student.

In response, Crookston stated it was a miscommunication due to language barriers in the class. He said he routinely told students to “drum on the fat of their thighs” and that “his statement was (not) meant to body shame or bully anyone.”

Crookston acknowledged he made comments about an “elephant stampede,” but stated he was “referring to the noise and the destruction” of the student’s dramatic exit. Crookston also acknowledged he made comments about the smell of the room, but stated it was in reference to a new air freshener.

When the district began its investigation, three students reported Crookston for separate inappropriate behavior during a class activity.

"Crookston told several Hispanic students that they should include tacos and the Mexican flag on their coats of arms,” the report reads. “These witnesses said they felt that (Crookston’s) suggestion was not appropriate and that several students were angry and were calling (Crookston) ‘racist’ after this incident.”

According to USBE records, Crookston first received a written warning in November 2022 because he “grabbed and lifted a student by the shirt because he was upset that the student was not following directions in class.”

USBE records show Crookston was also cited by police twice for “lewd” behavior.

“You engaged in a lewd act in which you exposed your genitals in a sexual manner to an employee of a massage parlor in South Ogden.”

Crookston was convicted of a Class B Misdemeanor and ordered to pay a $300 fine.

USBE suspended Crookston’s license for four years in September 2024.

Ivy Failner

Ivy Failner, a teacher at Newman Elementary School, was suspended for five days with pay in March 2024 after an administrator reported her for “several incidents.”

The administrator stated Failner was clearly having issues with a specific student and that their relationship was “broken.” After conducting interviews with students and staff, the administrator stated it was mentioned several times that Failner “exaggerates” the student’s behavior and “has been said to antagonize him and treat him differently from other students.”

Principal Kenneth Limb wrote Failner was “found to have engaged in prohibited bullying behaviors in the workplace,” which is “unacceptable.”

USBE stated it has a pending investigation.

Heather Pedersen

Heather Pedersen, a teacher at Nibley Park School, was suspended for five days with pay in March 2024 after a parent reported her in Fall 2023.

Principal Frances Battle wrote Pederson was “found to have engaged in prohibited bullying behaviors in the workplace.”

“Your conduct, which is outlined in the Report, is unacceptable in the working and learning environment,” Battle wrote.

The records provided so far by Salt Lake City School District do not disclose the specifics of the alleged misconduct.

USBE stated it has a pending investigation.

Others

Salt Lake City School District has not yet provided records related to violence, cyber-bullying, retaliation, boundary violations, grooming, or sexual misconduct.

Salt Lake City School District has declined to provide records related to "all” employees being disciplined, stating the request was too voluminous and therefore not “reasonably specific.” FOX 13 News is appealing the decision under Utah’s public records law.

