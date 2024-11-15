West Valley City high school teacher fired after committing 'boundary violations' with students

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teacher at Granger High School in West Valley City was investigated and later fired after officials determined he had violated the employee code of conduct policy, including those involving student boundary violations.

While the firing occurred last year, Cyle Sanada's teaching license was revoked last week following a recommendation from the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission with the Utah State Board of Education.

An investigation into alleged crimes committed by Sanada and reported grooming activities with students was launched in August of last year.

Sanada was originally placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation, and his employment was terminated two months later, according to the Granite School District.

Although the investigation found that Sanada had not violated the law and he did not have sexual contact with students or anyone under the age of 18, his termination was based on boundary violations with students and violating ethical, moral or professional conduct.



According to the Utah State Board of Education, if a teacher's license is revoked, as it was with Sanada, they can never teach in the state again. In addition, the board's information is put into a database that can be accessed by other states.