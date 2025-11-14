Salt Lake County declines to file sexual assault charges against Tim Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has declined to file sexual assault charges against Tim Ballard, citing insufficient admissible evidence that would prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

District Attorney Sim Gill said the declination should not be used to "disbelieve or diminish" the women who came forward.

Women report at least seven criminal investigations into Tim Ballard:

Ballard was the founder and CEO of the anti-human trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (OUR). He quietly left the nonprofit when multiple women came forward to report sexual misconduct.

OUR later referred to the separation as "permanent."

Ballard has also been excommunicated and condemned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for "morally unacceptable" behavior.

“We want to begin by recognizing the bravery it takes to come forward and disclose deeply personal and traumatic experiences," Gill wrote. "We acknowledge the impact of these events and commend the courage it took to speak with investigators and participate in the process. In our justice system, the State carries the burden of proving criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt. This standard is the highest in our law, designed to ensure fairness and prevent wrongful convictions. It does not mean that we disbelieve or diminish a survivor’s account, but rather that the law requires evidence strong enough to remove every reasonable doubt for a jury."

Gill said each of the women provided "important and compelling statements," but further evidence that would corroborate their claims is "unavailable."

"This decision does not diminish the value of the survivors’ voices or the harm they have experienced," Gill wrote. "We remain committed to supporting survivors, connecting them with resources, and pursuing accountability whenever the evidence meets the legal and ethical standards. We also stand ready to revisit this matter if additional evidence becomes available. We commend the courage of those who came forward and the work of law enforcement who investigated these matters. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law."

The investigation was first announced by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, a former friend and partner of Ballard.

Reyes said he believed each of the women who came forward. He announced the criminal investigation while also announcing that he would not be seeking reelection.

The women initially refused to cooperate with the Utah AG's Office investigation because of Reyes' ties to Ballard. The women later chose to be participate in the investigation when Reyes left office.

Attorneys representing Ballard's accusers say the women have also filed police reports with eight other agencies. It's unclear how many of those investigations have been declined or if they are ongoing.



Lindon Police Department

Campbell Police Department

LAX Police Department

San Diego Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Utah County Sheriff's Office

Port Authority Police Department

Nashville Police Department

Each of Ballard’s female accusers say Ballard employed a technique called the “couple’s ruse” in which women would need to engage in sexual conduct with Ballard while engaging in OUR missions to trick pedophiles into believing that they are his wife or girlfriend.

Celeste Borys stated she submitted physical evidence as part of the Lindon PD investigation – an unwashed leather skirt. An attorney for Ballard stated the skirt may show Ballard's sperm on it due to steps taken by Ballard for an OUR operation that did not involve Borys.

The women have also filed civil lawsuits against Ballard, which are ongoing.

An attorney for Ballard previously stated the cases were part of a “shakedown” and indicated the facts will “tell a much different story.”