Wasatch County Sheriff responds to the investigation against him

HEBER CITY, Utah — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby issued a formal response Tuesday to the county’s investigation against him, which uncovered numerous allegations of favoritism, intimidation, absenteeism, and inappropriate behavior.

In a statement, the sheriff wrote that he welcomed and appreciated recommendations to improve the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation was commissioned by the county in March 2025 and completed in August 2025. It determined Sheriff Rigby and Undersheriff Josh Probst interfered with cases despite “relative inexperience” and “lack of knowledge” in conducting criminal investigations.

“I recommend that the WCSO implement a policy which discourages such intervention,” wrote Retired Judge Richard D. McKelvie.

Rigby committed to implementing “many” of the recommendations, but did not go into many specifics.

“While the review was not conducted as a disciplinary or criminal investigation, and does not make factual findings or credibility determinations, it does report the concerns of the complainants and offer recommendations,” Rigby wrote. “It also provides an outside perspective of issues that can help us improve overall operations.”

One of the recommendations listed in the report urged Wasatch County to disband and reestablish its Deputy Sheriffs Merit Commission, which is tasked with determining the qualifications of police officers.

“The commission is not operating as anticipated by statute, and there is widespread distrust that the commission is merely a rubber stamp for the Sheriff’s hiring and promotion procedures and is populated by his supporters,” McKelvie wrote. “The mistrust of the commission’s role as subservient to the sheriff is understandable.”

The county has not decided on whether to disband or reestablish the commission. Instead, Rigby stated he would be implementing a new “Professional Standards Division” which will “answer directly to the Sheriff and act independently of the other office divisions.”

“All internal affairs investigations or inquiries will now be handled by this division,” Rigby wrote.

Deputies who spoke with FOX 13 News on condition of anonymity, due to fear of losing their jobs, said they were extremely discouraged by Rigby’s dismissive attitude toward the investigation. They believe the new division flies in the face of recommendations outlined in the investigation and that there will not be any accountability due to the nature of Rigby's elected position.

Rigby also stated the department would pursue accreditation “from an independent professional organization” to conduct “ongoing, regular audits” of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff did not address whether he would be willing to change his department’s take-home vehicle policy, which allows him to drive his Wasatch County vehicle to Provo to work a second full-time job as an officer for Brigham Young University. The investigation revealed Rigby uses taxpayer money to pay for the vehicle and for his gas driving to Provo.

Three witnesses reported Rigby for giving test answers and questions to candidates he liked so they could be promoted to lieutenant. One of the witnesses, a retired lieutenant, stated he received “every question and answer” to the lieutenant’s exam prior to taking the test. He said he received the answers during a 4-hour phone call with Rigby.

Rigby “flatly denied” the accusations.

This investigation of Rigby raised many of the same concerns that prevented him from obtaining a powerful state position in 2023.

At that time, a FOX 13 News investigation exposed a video of Rigby accused of bullying and intimidating a police officer. Governor Spencer Cox appointed him to be the next leader of Peace Officer Standards and Training. But upon learning of the video, Rigby's swearing-in ceremony was postponed and ultimately canceled.

Rigby resigned his position as sheriff in order to accept the POST Director position. When he did not get the job, Wasatch County allowed him to return. Several neighboring agencies, such as the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Heber City Police Department, reported having a strained relationship with WCSO due to Rigby’s behavior. Rigby has yet to address those concerns.

The investigation’s largest finding surrounded morale within the department. McKelvie documented officers routinely quitting or retiring early because of Rigby. The most common theme he noticed was fear of retaliation.

"There is a widespread perception within the ranks of the WCSO, at least among the employees and former employees I interviewed, that assignments are used as reward or punishment for perceived loyalty or want thereof."

A spokesperson for Wasatch County stated the Wasatch County Commission would likely not be able to punish Rigby, even if they wanted to, as he is an elected official.

FOX 13 News attempted to speak with Rigby on Tuesday, but was told he was out of the office.