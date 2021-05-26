1 killed, 2 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on I-15

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on I-15 Tuesday evening.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson, the vehicle was traveling south through Brigham City around 5 p.m. when it went off the freeway and hit a pole.

Three people were in the vehicle. One of them died at the scene, and the other two were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The deceased victim's name was not released.

UHP troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed for emergency response and clean-up. Traffic cleared later that evening.

Troopers are currently investigating multiple major crashes throughout the state this evening including a fatal crash in Box Elder County on I-15 at mp 365. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 26, 2021

The same day, another fatal crash occurred in Saratoga Springs.

Another crash resulted in critical injuries in Spanish Fork Canyon.